Town and Country Stitched at Te Manawa in Palmerston North stitch fest

Detail from the aviation history panel, one of four on loan from the Tapestry Trust of New Zealand. It was created by Auckland stitchers. Photo / Te Manawa

If you think a stitch is just what you get when you try running for the first time in yonks, a new exhibition at Te Manawa Art Gallery in Palmerston North will have you puffing in amazement.

Town and Country Stitched showcases the work of six embroidery guilds from Manawatū, Whanganui and Taranaki.

The 62 works displayed were entered in the regional competition with four categories: Open - architecture; Traditional - home and garden; Creative challenge - urban grit; and Young person - colour my country. Six young people entered.

While some of the pieces will probably remind visitors of work their grandmothers did, the contemporary works may surprise.

The competition and exhibition are held every two years, with the participating guilds taking turns to organise it.

Regional exhibition committee convenor Gloria Campbell says the search for a venue started just before the 2020 lockdown. The opening of the exhibition was delayed by two weeks due to this year's lockdown.

Embroidery is now often called stitchery, Campbell says.

Part of Manawatu Embroiderers' Guild member Judith Balchin's Windblown Dust and Dirt. The original design won the Creative challenge - urban grit category. Photo / Te Manawa

The subject matter ranges from a map of Sri Lanka to a gecko on the prowl, Covid-19, a wild rabbit and concerts attended in London decades ago. Exhibition visitors can vote for their favourite work.

Amiee's Homestead Quilts of Newbury sponsored the prize money.

The guest exhibitor is the Tapestry Trust New Zealand. It has loaned four panels depicting New Zealand history including one on the flax trade worked on by central North Island guilds.

The regional exhibition was last shown in Palmerston North in 2015.

This year's works will be shown at Percy Thomson Gallery in Stratford from October 16 to November 7, minus the tapestry panels.

The Manawatū Embroiderers' Guild was established in 1969 and has about 35 members. It meets on the first Monday of the month at 7.30pm. For more information email manawatueg@gmail.com

The Details

What: Town and Country Stitched

When: Until October 10

Where: Te Manawa Art Gallery

Entry: Free