Toko School visited by Stratford district councillors, staff and Brunswick School

Toko School was visited by Stratford district councillors, staff, the Taranaki Enviroschools team and Brunswick School.

Toko School pupils showcased their gardens, worm farm, artwork, and bees to an important audience last week.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke, district councillors and members of council staff visited the school for a tour of their Enviroschool projects last Tuesday.

They were joined by the Taranaki Enviroschools team and pupils from Whanganui's Brunswick School.

Toko School's enviro leaders told the guests about their enviro journey and how the school was the first in Taranaki to reach the green-gold status.

Toko School enviro leader Lockie Maketoni enjoyed showing mayor Neil Volzke around the school.

"I really enjoyed talking to the mayor. I liked showing him some of our artwork, the garden and sharing my knowledge with him."

Lockie Maketoni and mayor Neil Volzke.

Lily Henshaw from Brunswick School says she enjoyed learning about the bees.

"I learnt a lot. We received our bronze status last year so it will be great to take away some knowledge and use it at our school."

Neil says he is thankful for the school's hospitality.

"This is a really mature Enviroschools facility. Brunswick School have come here to learn about Enviroschools and I can't think of a better example than Toko."

He says it was great to visit the school.

"We also visited Huiakama School as well. What the schools are doing with their Enviroschools projects is impressive. The kids are very engaged and as a council we can learn from their enthusiasm. On the way to our annual meeting in Whangamomona we always try to stop in somewhere. It's really good engagement for the kids as well."