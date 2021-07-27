Toko Rugby Football Club recognises life members

Donn Buchanan (left), Sam Coplestone, James Pomana, John McBride, Peter Bonner, Greg Wood, and Neil Evans.

Toko Rugby Football Club members were recognised for their service.

Sam Coplestone and Peter Bonner were made life members of Toko RFC last month, says president Neville Hurley.

"Their names were added to our life members board. Other life members are Donn Buchanan, James Pomana, John McBride, Mike Hartley, Greg Wood, and Neil Evans."

Neville says the running of the club wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers.

"These guys put in a lot of effort behind the scenes. The club is very thankful for what they do and the many hours they contribute to keep the club going."