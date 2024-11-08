Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

The Ministrels to fill Whangamōmona church with the Seekers melodies

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Reverends Paul and Wynne Bowers-Mason will be in Whangamōmona for a special concert and service. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Reverends Paul and Wynne Bowers-Mason will be in Whangamōmona for a special concert and service. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A weekend of praise and toe-tapping tunes is coming to Whangamōmona.

Reverends Wynne and Paul Bowers-Mason will be in the republic this month, ready to fill the now-deconsecrated St John’s Anglican Church with music.

Paul said their upcoming concert is timed perfectly for the church’s centenary with the performance taking place only a few days after the church’s official dedication day on November 13.

He said it’s a nice follow-on from the St John’s Anglican Church’s celebration in September.

“When I was performing under the Mason Brothers with my brother Wayne, we discovered that the day after the concert was 100 years since the church’s foundation was laid. It all worked out quite well really, I’m a minister who had his guitar on hand for a music show so I offered to do a small service which went really well.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The couple will then perform a concert in the church under their stage name, The Ministrels, said Paul.

“The name started as an idea from our son to combine minister and minstrel (singer/musician), but then when we looked up the original meaning of minstrel, we discovered it meant the same thing as minister - servant – so that settled it.”

She said Whangamōmona local Tracey Haskell will open for them.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“She opened for the Mason Brothers performance in September. She’s a really talented musician who’s helped us out with a lot of organising.”

They will perform a range of songs from Australian folk-influenced pop group the Seekers.

“Last year we did a Christmas concert series where we went to schools, rest homes and had a few public performances. This year we thought we’d perform the Seekers songs from the 1960s. We tend to sing many songs by them as they suit our voices quite well. People recognise the songs and there’s a great variety of them.”

Wynne said she’s looking forward to the event.

“This is open for everyone and anyone.”

The details:

What: St John’s Anglican Church centennial celebration and The Ministrels concert

When: Sunday, November 17. 2.30pm church service, 3.15pm pot-luck afternoon tea at the Whangamōmona Hall, 4pm concert at the church



Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.




Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press