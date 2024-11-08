Reverends Paul and Wynne Bowers-Mason will be in Whangamōmona for a special concert and service. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A weekend of praise and toe-tapping tunes is coming to Whangamōmona.

Reverends Wynne and Paul Bowers-Mason will be in the republic this month, ready to fill the now-deconsecrated St John’s Anglican Church with music.

Paul said their upcoming concert is timed perfectly for the church’s centenary with the performance taking place only a few days after the church’s official dedication day on November 13.

He said it’s a nice follow-on from the St John’s Anglican Church’s celebration in September.

“When I was performing under the Mason Brothers with my brother Wayne, we discovered that the day after the concert was 100 years since the church’s foundation was laid. It all worked out quite well really, I’m a minister who had his guitar on hand for a music show so I offered to do a small service which went really well.”