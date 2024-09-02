A Taranaki cricket player has been awarded her first cricket contract.
The Central Districts Cricket Association has announced seam bowler Grace Foreman as the final contracted player for the Central Hinds 2024/25 season.
The tall 19-year-old from New Plymouth has steadily impressed through Taranaki’s and Central Districts’ pathway systems over recent summers.
Following selection at CD U15 level, Foreman captained the New Plymouth Girls’ High First XI and has represented CD U19 since 2021/22 – winning the NZ national title in 2022.
Foreman debuted for Central Districts A last season and was invited to an NZC female U19 national camp at the end of last season.