Team Peewee and Team Toxic Green get their Minis ready for Pork Pie charity run

Team Peewee (Mike and Rachel Weren) and team Toxic Green (Rick Coplestone and Lou Kelsen).

A bright red 1978 Leyland Clubman and a shiny white 1978 1275 GT Clubman will be driving from Paihia to Invercargill next March, all in the name of charity.

The two cars have been entered in the bi-annual Pork Pie Charity Run, a fundraising road trip, open to any Mini owners, loosely tracing the 1981 route in the classic film Goodbye Pork Pie.

The team behind the wheel of the Leyland Clubman are father and daughter duo Rachel and Mike Weren. Driving under the team name Team Peewee, the pair have already raised $1203 for KidsCan, the charity the event is raising funds for.

It won't be Rachel's first time behind the wheel of her Mini on this route, she and her brother entered the event once before with the car, something she says was a lot of fun.

"It's just a really good experience, so I was keen to go again."

Rachel and Mike aren't the only Stratford team entered in the 2021 event, they are joined by Lou Kelsen and Rick Coplestone, or Team Toxic Green. In fact, it was while helping Rick enter his car for the charity run that Rachel decided to enter again herself.

"I hadn't decided, but as I was talking to Rick about it I convinced myself to sign up as well."

Rick says the Toxic Green team name reflects his and Lou's businesses.

"She is an organic gardener and I'm an agricultural spraying contractor.

"They do say opposites attract," laughs Lou.

Lou and Rick have raised $1710 for KidsCan so far and, just like Team Peewee, hope to raise more, says Rick.

"Anyone, a business or an individual, can pay to have their company logo or their name on the car, we are hoping to cover the whole car with businesses and people and raise as much money as possible."

Rachel says both teams can expect plenty of fun on the trip, as the teams navigate their way through various checkpoints along the route.

"There's also normally a few breakdowns along the way, so the Mini already has the tool kit in the boot ready for it."

Lou says she is prepared for the breakdowns.

"I think that's why I am coming along, really, I have smaller hands than Rick and Minis are pretty small so when it comes to doing the fiddly stuff it will be, me not him."

Anyone interested in sponsoring either of the teams, or making a donation on their behalf for KidsCan, can contact them via the Stratford Press.