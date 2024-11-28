He said he began considering a leadership role in 2023, the opening year of Te Paepae o Aotea.

“I began to wonder if I could ever be a head leader as I saw many other great leaders being made around me. It seemed like a lot of responsibility, but also a great opportunity for me to challenge myself and lead and support others.”

Next year he is taking Level 3 accounting, economics, English, marine science and statistics.

For 2025 cultural leader Bethany, 17, receiving a student leadership role has been a goal since she was in Year 9.

“I was always told by my family and friends that I would be a great candidate for this role, so when the applications came out it just felt natural to apply. I have had other leadership roles within school that have given me a glimpse into what this role will be like and I am so excited to take this next step. ”

She said she was looking forward to next year.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to create a positive environment and change within my school. Next year I plan on taking English, biology, chemistry, psychology and music.”

For head community leader Julia, 16, being named in the leadership team has also been a long-term goal.

“I had leadership roles in primary school and intermediate, so when I got to high school being a leader continued to be my goal.”

She said she watched other head students to learn leadership skills.

“I tried my best to learn what I could and started to lead events to learn better leadership skills, so when the time came I could be confident I would be the best head leader I could be.”

Next year she is studying psychology, biology, English, statistics and marine science.

Baxter, 17, said he was honoured to receive the head sports leader role.

“At first I was a little shocked hearing my name, but then I thought how proud I am of myself for going through and succeeding with this challenge.”

He said he had worked towards getting the sports leader role since 2023.

“I wanted this role to try and get sports more popular at school by making them engaging for students. Getting students involved and having big numbers for sports events with competitiveness is a big why.”

Next year he is studying advanced physical education, health, psychology, fitness studies and outdoor recreation.