Taranaki’s Len Lye cinema to host largest New Zealand International Film Festival

Stratford Press
3 mins to read
The Haka Party Incident, directed by Aotearoa’s Katie Wolfe, is among the lineup at this year’s Whanau Marama: New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF).

The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery’s Len Lye Centre is gearing up to host the 10th Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) from August 21 to September 7.

This year’s festival features a lineup of 35 films - the largest selection ever presented at the Len Lye Cinema.

New Plymouth is one of 10 regional venues to host the festival, a significant milestone for the Len Lye Cinema, cinema and AV technician Alastair Ross said.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Len Lye Cinema’s collaboration with the festival, and it is fitting we are the sole hosts in Taranaki this year and are presenting the largest number of films.”

The festival includes works by an Academy Award-winning director, a Best International Feature Academy Award nominee, a popular teen-vampire horror-comedy, an immersive exploration of a music legend’s work, and an Iranian film reflecting on love, loss, and loneliness. Additionally, the festival will showcase a portrait of a pioneering CNN camerawoman from Te Tairāwhiti.

Highlighted films include:

  • The Haka Party Incident (August 23), directed by Taranaki’s Katie Wolfe. This documentary revisits a 1979 event where young Māori and Pasifika activists protested against Pākehā students’ parody of haka at the University of Auckland. The screening will feature a special Q&A with Katie Wolfe.
  • The Outrun (August 29 and 31), a poignant portrayal of addiction recovery set in Scotland’s Orkney Islands, directed by Nora Fingscheidt.
  • I Saw the TV Glow (August 24 and 28), a film by Jane Schoenbrun from the US, featuring a mix of gunge, goons, and girls with unbreakable psychic bonds.

“We are so delighted to be part of a collective of regional cinemas who managed to secure the festival for cinema-goers outside of the main centres.”

Ross said they were grateful for the support of the New Plymouth Film Society, Toi Foundation, and Govett-Brewster Art Gallery.

The opening night is already sold out, and film enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their tickets soon. More information and tickets are available on the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery Len Lye Centre’s website.

Fast facts:

  • The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery opened in 1970, funded by a bequest from Monica Brewster.
  • The gallery attracts about 85,000 visitors annually.
  • The Len Lye Centre, part of the Govett-Brewster since July 2015, celebrates the life and work of artist Len Lye.
  • The gallery offers a dynamic programme of contemporary art exhibitions, events, and educational programmes.
  • It also features an art and design store, independent cinema, and publishes a range of art books.
