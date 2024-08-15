The Haka Party Incident, directed by Aotearoa’s Katie Wolfe, is among the lineup at this year’s Whanau Marama: New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF).

The Haka Party Incident, directed by Aotearoa’s Katie Wolfe, is among the lineup at this year’s Whanau Marama: New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF).

The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery’s Len Lye Centre is gearing up to host the 10th Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) from August 21 to September 7.

This year’s festival features a lineup of 35 films - the largest selection ever presented at the Len Lye Cinema.

New Plymouth is one of 10 regional venues to host the festival, a significant milestone for the Len Lye Cinema, cinema and AV technician Alastair Ross said.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Len Lye Cinema’s collaboration with the festival, and it is fitting we are the sole hosts in Taranaki this year and are presenting the largest number of films.”

The festival includes works by an Academy Award-winning director, a Best International Feature Academy Award nominee, a popular teen-vampire horror-comedy, an immersive exploration of a music legend’s work, and an Iranian film reflecting on love, loss, and loneliness. Additionally, the festival will showcase a portrait of a pioneering CNN camerawoman from Te Tairāwhiti.