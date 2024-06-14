Bex Dearden with the hobby horse she made for her daughter, Florence. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Taranaki TV star is ready to grab the reins of a hobby horse and support Taranaki Retreat and Waimanako.

Bex Dearden, who starred in the 2023 Adventure All Stars season, has been selected for a special Legends episode of this year’s season. The national travel television show selects participants who have to raise a certain amount of funds for charity in the six months before filming.

“I raised funds for Keep New Zealand Beautiful after seeing a call-out for volunteers in their monthly newsletter. I had 10 months to raise $10,000 and ended up raising $11,500, which I was proud of.”

Participants are taken to an unknown location and have to complete adventure-based activities over five days.

"In that episode, we flew to Christchurch and then travelled to Picton and the Marlborough Sounds. It was an amazing experience meeting 11 other like-minded people from Christchurch and exploring our country. My favourite part was meeting the other cast members. They were an amazing group of people with similar values from different backgrounds."





Dearden said in the 2023 season, charities were invited to nominate themselves as recipients, but this time she gets to choose, with Dearden selecting Taranaki Retreat and Waimanako as the beneficiaries.

Taranaki Retreat is a mental health facility offering free counselling, workshops, support services and residential stays at a sanctuary near New Plymouth. Waimanako is its New Plymouth-based support hub, which provides food and drink for koha. Rearden said both charities were deserving of funds.

“I chose these as I value the work they do in our local community providing tools and resources to help anyone dealing with tough times.”

Prior to the Legends episode filming, Dearden has six months to raise a minimum of $6000.

“I started in April and have until September, with filming booked in October.”

She has organised multiple events, including a hobby horse competition.

“I make hobby horses for the children of family and friends and I made one for my daughter, Florence. There are hobby horse competitions in Australia and a few New Zealand competitions popped up on my Facebook, and I thought it would be a fun event to organise.”

Bex Dearden and her daughter, Florence, 5, with the hobby horse Bex created. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The competition will be a musical dressage freestyle format.

“The contestants pick their music and then have to incorporate 10 different movements in their dance, but the rest they can do freestyle.”

Dearden said the competition was open for all ages, from preschoolers to adults.

“There are flat classes where kids show their best hobby horse moments and dress up in costumes. There is a category for preschoolers and then 5-7-year-olds. For the dressage competition, there are under-12s, under-16s and open. There are also team categories, with an under-14 and open sections. It’s all about having fun and raising money for worthwhile charities.”

The competition takes place at Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls in July.

“It’s great to have this competition in Stratford. It’s central and local.”

She hopes to organise a hobby horse jumping event too.

“I think it would be so fun. I just need access to suitable jumps, like those used for dog agility rather than the heavy wooden ones for horses.”

As a show hunting judge, she has also organised a series of show hunter lessons for competitors.

“For this, people need to use their own horses.”

Dearden has also organised a quiz night at The Good Home in New Plymouth on June 17. She said it’s thanks to her event sponsors that she can organise the events.

“Combined Motors Inglewood, Incafe and Lamiform have sponsored the quiz. The hobby horse event is sponsored by Mountain Motors, Tots Can Trot Equine and Rescue Services, Providence Bay Farm Equestrian and Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls. I’d like to thank all the sponsors who have made these events possible to help me raise as much money as possible for worthwhile causes.”

Taranaki Retreat capability manager Marie Riri said the staff at Taranaki Retreat were grateful for Rebecca’s mahi.

“Rebecca has chosen Taranaki Retreat and Waimanako as her charity, this donation will go towards helping those going through some tough times and help us make a difference and continue to offer hope. We thank Rebecca for giving awhi, kindness and generosity to our work and community.”

The Details

What: Fundraiser quiz

When: Friday, June 17, 6pm

Where: The Good Home, 21 Ariki St, New Plymouth

What: Hobby horse riding competition

When: Sunday, July 7

Where: Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls gym

Registration: www.pbfequestrian.co.nz/page/hobby-horse-events-

What: Show hunter lessons

Contact Bex Rearden: r.a.dearden@outlook.com

To donate, go to taranaki-retreat-legends.raiselysite.com/bex-dearden












