Tranzit Coachlines driver Fran Andrews with the bus. Photo / Charlotte Curd

Tranzit Coachlines Taranaki’s electric bus in New Plymouth has reduced fuel consumption by 2400 litres.

The bus was launched on to the Citylink public transport network in March 2024, following the Taranaki Regional Council securing funding from the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi climate emergency response fund.

The council funded half of the bus while Tranzit Group funded the other half. Due to the funding from Waka Kotahi and Tranzit, the bus costs Taranaki ratepayers nothing.

It has since travelled 7000km, reduced fuel consumption and avoided 6.2 tonnes of CO2 entering the atmosphere.

Tranzit Coachlines driver Fran Andrews is one of two electric bus drivers delivering urban bus services for Tranzit, contracted by the Taranaki Regional Council. She said the bus was a great addition to the city’s public transport fleet.

“Since we introduced this bus into the network here in March, I’ve enjoyed driving it because it is so quiet and smooth,” said Andrews, who has driven for Tranzit for five years.

“I’ve also enjoyed seeing the response from passengers who often comment to me on how pleasurable it is to ride in. They also like the little extras the bus has, such as being able to charge their phones as they travel.”

Tranzit Coachlines Taranaki manager Colin Shotter said it was great to see numerous benefits from the electric bus used on public transport and throughout New Plymouth.

“Annually, we expect this electric bus to do 68,000km, saving more than 23,000 litres of diesel and 61 tonnes of CO2 which will help improve air quality here in New Plymouth. In addition, the feedback we are seeing from our passengers is positive. We regularly hear how smooth and quiet their ride is; that there is more room for wheelchairs and prams and luggage and that the seats are more comfortable. All these benefits combined, we hope, will help increase patronage.”

Taranaki Regional Council transport engagement manager Cheryl Gazley said the bus was reducing carbon emissions and helping the council’s journey to lowering CO2 emissions.

Tranzit’s electric bus has a 321kW battery, which provides more than 300km of range on a single charge. It has a capacity for 25 seated and 30 standing passengers, along with two wheelchair spaces. It is charged overnight in Tranzit’s New Plymouth depot, using net-zero electricity from Meridian Energy.