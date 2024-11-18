Bonnie is also looking forward to making new friends, with the new trio spending time in the library getting to know each other.

“I think high school is going to be amazing. There’s the chance to meet so many new people.”

Katelyn said she’s a bit nervous about being at a new school, but thinks once she gets used to it she’ll enjoy it.

“It’s just learning where everything is.”

Stratford Primary School pupils Optimus Ramsay and AJ Officer, both 12, and Malakhi Walker, 13, enjoyed the Stratford High School orientation day and look forward to starting at the school next year. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford Primary School pupils Optimus Ramsay and AJ Officer, both 12, and Malakhi Walker, 13, enjoyed spending some time in the school’s stadium. AJ said he’s excited about physical education classes.

“I’m really looking forward to all the sports but especially basketball.”

Optimus said he’s looking forward to starting at the school.

“I have two siblings here so that’s going to be good.”

Malakhi said he’s happy to have his friends Optimus and AJ and looks forward to making more friends.

“It’s going to be very cool.”

Principal Cam Stone said the orientation day is important to give pupils a taste of high school life.

“The orientation day is the last step of the transition to high school, which began back in term two when we started visiting the local primary schools. It was the chance for them to come and see how high school runs, meet new friends and also meet those key staff as well.”