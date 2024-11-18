Kaponga Primary School pupils Katelyn Mckenna and Bryleigh Te Waaka, both 13, and Bonnie Petch, 12, from Ngaere School.
Some of Stratford High School’s future students had a taste of high school life last week.
On Friday 160 youngsters from primary and intermediate schools around the region were at the school for an orientation day, spending time completing fun activities and learning about the subjects on offer for them to study in the future.
Kaponga Primary School pupils Katelyn Mckenna and Bryleigh Te Waaka, both 13, and Bonnie Petch, 12, from Ngaere School, were in the library filling in the All About Me questionnaire.
Bryleigh said the school is a lot bigger than her primary school.
“It’s a new place so I’m looking forward to learning where everything is and making some new friends.”
Stratford Primary School pupils Optimus Ramsay and AJ Officer, both 12, and Malakhi Walker, 13, enjoyed spending some time in the school’s stadium. AJ said he’s excited about physical education classes.
“I’m really looking forward to all the sports but especially basketball.”
Optimus said he’s looking forward to starting at the school.
“I have two siblings here so that’s going to be good.”
Malakhi said he’s happy to have his friends Optimus and AJ and looks forward to making more friends.
“It’s going to be very cool.”
Principal Cam Stone said the orientation day is important to give pupils a taste of high school life.
“The orientation day is the last step of the transition to high school, which began back in term two when we started visiting the local primary schools. It was the chance for them to come and see how high school runs, meet new friends and also meet those key staff as well.”