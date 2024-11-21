Stratford Primary School received a highly commended in the 2024 Taranaki Environmental Awards environmental action in education category.

At the awards ceremony in New Plymouth on Wednesday evening, the winners and five highly commended award recipients were congratulated for their work in safeguarding biodiversity, protecting the environment and promoting sustainability.

East Taranaki Environment Collective and Pukerangiora Hapū was the winner of the environmental action in the community in the 2024 Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards.

Council chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood said the awards were an excellent way of saying thanks to the unsung heroes.

“It’s always one of the highlights of the year to see who has won an award and to find out about their mahi and how that is making a difference to Taranaki.”

Malcom and Lorraine Campbell were the winners of the environmental leadership in farming in the 2024 Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards.

She said people from all walks of life were doing the mahi.

“Their efforts to keep our place special are truly inspirational and we’re delighted to be able to recognise what they’ve been doing with an environmental award. Our mission is to care for Taranaki and it’s pleasing to see many others share our passion for preserving our environment and ensuring we’re all working together to make the region a better place to live and work.”

Uruti School was the winner of the environmental action in education category in the 2024 Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards.

Winners

Youth Environmental Leader: Addison Moore, Stratford Primary School; highly commended: Scarlett Bines and Amelie Staunstrup Moore, The Aqua Quack.

Environmental action in education: Uruti School; highly commended: Stratford Primary School and Marlene Lewis, Tree Machine

Environmental action in the community: East Taranaki Environment Collective and Pukerangiora Hapū.

On The House Charitable Trust won the environmental leadership in climate action in the 2024 Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards

Environmental leadership in climate action: On The House Charitable Trust.

Environmental action in water quality improvement: Otaraua Hapū Taiao Team.

Otaraua Hapū Taiao Team won the 2024 Taranaki Regional Council Awards environmental action in water quality improvement.

Environmental leadership in farming: Malcom and Lorraine Campbell, Araheke Farm; highly commended: Nigel and Raewyn Chapman of NRGE Farms Ltd, and Kieren and Ngaire Faull.

Environmental action in biodiversity: Restore PG Nops Reserve Care Group

2024 Taranaki Environmental Awards environmental action in biodiversity category winner Restore PG Nops Reserve Care Group.



