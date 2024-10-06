The damage caused by the Dunedin floods includes this massive slip which almost buried a house. Photo / George Heard

The damage caused by the Dunedin floods includes this massive slip which almost buried a house. Photo / George Heard

Taranaki people wanting to assist the people of Dunedin in their recovery from the current weather emergency can donate to the Taranaki Mayoral Forum’s newly established Taranaki Regional Disaster Relief Fund in just a few clicks.

Taranaki Mayoral Forum chair Mayor Neil Volzke said Taranaki people were known for their generosity in troubling times and the forum had decided to launch a Dunedin recovery fundraiser to help people in the area following the declaration of a state of emergency because of extremely heavy rainfall causing widespread flooding and slips.

The Taranaki Mayoral Forum has partnered with the Taranaki Foundation to make it easy for members of the public to donate quickly and efficiently to the fund using the charitable trust’s online donation portal which provides an electronic receipt with all donations which are tax deductible.

Volzke said all funds raised through the Taranaki Regional Disaster Relief Fund would be distributed to the Dunedin Mayoral Relief Fund to support the people worst impacted by the extreme weather event.

He said Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and his team are best placed to determine how to apply any funds raised as they are leading the recovery following the highest rainfall the region has seen in a century.