Taranaki leaders unveil Tapuae Roa 2025/26 Action Plan for regional growth

Stratford Press
3 mins to read
The Tapuae Roa 2025/26 Action Plan consolidates input from key stakeholders from across Taranaki. Photo / Unsplash

The Tapuae Roa 2025/26 Action Plan consolidates input from key stakeholders from across Taranaki. Photo / Unsplash

A collective effort between mayors, iwi, sector leaders and community leaders in Taranaki has updated the key priority actions for the region over the next three years.

These actions are set to be presented at a launch event in New Plymouth later this month to which the community is invited.

The development of the Tapuae Roa 2025/26 Action Plan has been facilitated by Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency, and builds off the collective visions of the Tapuae Roa - Make Way for Taranaki regional economic development strategy, and Taranaki 2050, a strategic roadmap co-designed by regional leaders and the community through public consultation.

Stratford mayor and current chair of the Mayoral Forum Neil Volzke said the Tapuae Roa 2025/26 Action Plan consolidates input from key stakeholders from across Taranaki and seeks to leverage key opportunities for the region.

“This plan represents our commitment to a shared vision for the future of Taranaki – one that prioritises smart, sustainable growth, and the transition to a resilient, equitable, low-emission economy. Our progress relies on collaborative action and forward-thinking investment. We’re dedicated to working with central government, mana whenua, business leaders, and the community to build an economy that drives quality of life and opportunity for everyone in Taranaki.”

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke. Photo / supplied
Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke. Photo / supplied

Venture Taranaki chief executive Kelvin Wright said the Tapuae Roa 2025/26 Action Plan focuses on key priority areas including energy, food and fibre, tourism, Māori economic development, and new industry and investment.

He said one of the actions includes exploring the impact of an Economic Innovation Zone (EIZ) in Taranaki to stimulate economic growth, attract investment, and foster collaboration between businesses, research institutions, and governments.

Another includes developing a publicly available land diversification toolkit to support the practical steps required when considering alternative land use opportunities.

“The actions focus on pragmatic actions that Taranaki can do right here and now by tapping into our talent and regional strengths. With limited local and central government funding available to support the regional actions, the majority will need to be delivered from existing resourcing within the region, reinforcing how vital it is that we’re all on the same page when it comes to our regional priorities.

“To ensure that our regional strategies remain relevant in a fast-changing world, an audit of the action plan will occur yearly, with a more substantial update planned for every three years. Importantly, future updates will align with the council’s Long-Term Planning process to ensure actions are considered to be funded and resourced.”

The Tapuae Roa 2025/26 Action Plan will be published online following the launch event.

The details

What: Presentation of the region’s updated Action Plan, as part of the regional strategy, Tapuae Roa.

When: Thursday, November 28, 12pm to 1.30pm

Where: The Devon Hotel, New Plymouth

Registration: Eventbrite website.

