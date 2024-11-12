The Tapuae Roa 2025/26 Action Plan consolidates input from key stakeholders from across Taranaki. Photo / Unsplash

A collective effort between mayors, iwi, sector leaders and community leaders in Taranaki has updated the key priority actions for the region over the next three years.

These actions are set to be presented at a launch event in New Plymouth later this month to which the community is invited.

The development of the Tapuae Roa 2025/26 Action Plan has been facilitated by Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency, and builds off the collective visions of the Tapuae Roa - Make Way for Taranaki regional economic development strategy, and Taranaki 2050, a strategic roadmap co-designed by regional leaders and the community through public consultation.

Stratford mayor and current chair of the Mayoral Forum Neil Volzke said the Tapuae Roa 2025/26 Action Plan consolidates input from key stakeholders from across Taranaki and seeks to leverage key opportunities for the region.

“This plan represents our commitment to a shared vision for the future of Taranaki – one that prioritises smart, sustainable growth, and the transition to a resilient, equitable, low-emission economy. Our progress relies on collaborative action and forward-thinking investment. We’re dedicated to working with central government, mana whenua, business leaders, and the community to build an economy that drives quality of life and opportunity for everyone in Taranaki.”