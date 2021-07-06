Taranaki Foundation announced as official charity partner of Taranaki Rugby

Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford (left) and Taranaki Rugby chief executive Lawrence Corlett. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) have announced Taranaki Foundation will be the union's official charity partner.

The new partnership will see the TRFU collaborate with the foundation to raise community awareness and inspire local generosity.

Taranaki Rugby chief executive officer Laurence Corlett was delighted to welcome Taranaki Foundation to its family of partners.

"We are really proud to have Taranaki Foundation on board as our official charity partner. Locals supporting locals, this partnership is a great opportunity to raise the profile of Taranaki Foundation into our rugby community.

"We think Taranaki Foundation is great a great fit with the TRFU, they only grant to local causes and as all donations are invested in perpetuity the money donated isn't just spent and gone, it's there for the future providing an inter-generational legacy for our Taranaki community."

Taranaki Foundation is a charitable foundation created for the people of Taranaki, by the people of Taranaki, with a vision to nurture and build the prosperity of our region through community giving, partnerships and philanthropy.

Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford says they are excited about this new partnership with Taranaki Rugby.

"Rugby is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to be associated with an organisation and team that our region holds close to their hearts. We are committed to inspiring giving and supporting passionate locals doing great things in Taranaki.

"We saw this partnership with Taranaki Rugby as a real opportunity to align values and are excited to be working with their team."