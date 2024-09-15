Advertisement
Taranaki Diocesan School students bring glitz and glamour to senior ball

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Senior Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls students and their guests enjoyed a night of glamour and fun at their school ball this year. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

It was all about the glitz and glamour, along with plenty of fun, when Taranaki Diocesan School students celebrated their school ball Hollywood style, said senior dean Melissa Jacobson.

“The students wanted the theme of A Night on the Red Carpet with all the elegance and glamour.”

The school ball took place at the Plymouth International Hotel last month.

She said student members of the ball committee worked hard to make it a night to remember.

“They were all so amazing. They worked hard and had lots of amazing ideas they followed through on. We had a candy bar, large boxes filled with balloons to look like popcorn and beautiful flower arrangements. We were very fortunate that families helped out as well.”

Principal Maria Taylor said the ball committee did a fantastic job in planning the event, with the evening itself enjoyed by all who attended.

“What stood out for me about this year’s ball was the energy, enthusiasm and vibrancy in the room. Those high heels were glamorous, but dancing was way more fun without them on.”

The night was a mix of formal dancing and fun, she said.

“The girls versus boys dance-off had us all laughing and the music chosen by our students was a mix of very grown up and some just-for-fun. Adults and almost-adults danced and chatted and ate delicious food.

“I was so proud of the organisation and thought that the girls put in to creating a memorable, beautiful evening for everyone.”



