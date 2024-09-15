Senior Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls students and their guests enjoyed a night of glamour and fun at their school ball this year. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

It was all about the glitz and glamour, along with plenty of fun, when Taranaki Diocesan School students celebrated their school ball Hollywood style, said senior dean Melissa Jacobson.

“The students wanted the theme of A Night on the Red Carpet with all the elegance and glamour.”

The school ball took place at the Plymouth International Hotel last month.

She said student members of the ball committee worked hard to make it a night to remember.

“They were all so amazing. They worked hard and had lots of amazing ideas they followed through on. We had a candy bar, large boxes filled with balloons to look like popcorn and beautiful flower arrangements. We were very fortunate that families helped out as well.”