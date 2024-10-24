Planning is underway for Taranaki Cancer Society’s fundraising event, Relay for Life 2025.
The event, which will take place at Inglewood’s TET Stadium and Events Centre in March, brings people together to rally support and funds for the Taranaki Cancer Society.
Taranaki Cancer Society events coordinator Lisa Russell said funds from the event go to supporting cancer clients and their whānau.
“Cancer Society Taranaki depends on the support of its community through donations, bequests and fundraising events to provide services for our local Taranaki Cancer clients and their whānau. Relay For Life fundraising helps people in our community through the Cancer Society’s support services, cancer prevention programmes and cancer research.”
During the 12 hours, teammates take turns moving around the track, ensuring their team baton stays on the track and moving the entire time.