Taranaki Cancer Society’s Relay for Life 2025: Registrations open for March event

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Taranaki Relay for Life 2025 takes place at the Inglewood TET Stadium and Events Centre in March. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Planning is underway for Taranaki Cancer Society’s fundraising event, Relay for Life 2025.

The event, which will take place at Inglewood’s TET Stadium and Events Centre in March, brings people together to rally support and funds for the Taranaki Cancer Society.

Taranaki Cancer Society events coordinator Lisa Russell said funds from the event go to supporting cancer clients and their whānau.

“Cancer Society Taranaki depends on the support of its community through donations, bequests and fundraising events to provide services for our local Taranaki Cancer clients and their whānau. Relay For Life fundraising helps people in our community through the Cancer Society’s support services, cancer prevention programmes and cancer research.”

During the 12 hours, teammates take turns moving around the track, ensuring their team baton stays on the track and moving the entire time.

“It’s perfect for all ages and all fitness levels. During our 12-hour event we celebrate with survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and come together as one big community to fight back against cancer. Everyone and anyone can be involved.”

She said registrations are now open to enter a team into next year’s event.

“Teams are made up of friends, family, co-workers, and your local community.

“Relay For Life is a fun event and every team brings their special energy to the event.”

The event starts with an opening ceremony, with cancer survivors and carers leading the first lap of the event. From there, teams take to the track, walking or running the track until the candlelight ceremony, said Russell.

“This is a time to remember the people we have lost to cancer. Team members then head back to the track. continuing to walk or jog until they come together for an inspiring closing ceremony. Personally inscribed candle bags are placed around the track, and their light emits a warm glow throughout the Relay venue. ”

She said the event is a great way to remember, support and celebrate cancer patients.

If you have a connection to someone who has been through cancer or is going through cancer today, or if you want to make a difference and help us reduce cancer tomorrow then Relay For Life is for you.”

The details:

What: Taranaki Cancer Society - Relay for Life 2025

When: Saturday, March 29, 10.30am to 10.30pm

Wherel TET Stadium and Events Centre, Inglewood


