Taranaki Cancer Society volunteers busy promoting Relay for Life

Raewyn Rooney, Kane Fabish and Lisa Grigg were some of the volunteers manning the Taranaki Cancer Society stall over the weekend.

Come rain or shine there were smiles on the faces of the Taranaki Cancer Society volunteers manning a stall at the Stratford A&P Show over the weekend.

A blustery start to the weekend had led to their remembrance and thought tree only being set up on Saturday morning, but the volunteers didn't let the changeable weather get in their way as they tirelessly sold raffle tickets and promoted Relay for Life to people stopping at their stall.

Lisa Grigg was manning the stall on Saturday morning, along with Raewyn Rooney and Kane Fabish, and said they had been doing well selling raffle tickets for the Taranaki Cancer Society's 12 Days of Christmas raffle.

"There are some great prizes on offer, provided by local business, and with tickets drawn daily there are lots of chances to win."

Prizes include a half leg of ham, gift hampers and vouchers, tickets to New Plymouth Operatic's Wicked and a daffodil silver jewellery set valued at $200.

"There really is something for everyone," says Raewyn.

Visitors to the stall were also able to leave a message or name on a daffodil decoration of a loved one fighting cancer, or sadly lost to the disease, to be placed on the Taranaki Cancer Society's Remembrance and Thought Tree.

All the decorations will be on display on the tree, before being cremated afterwards, says Raewyn.

"The ashes will then be placed in the Relay for Life Remembrance garden at the Taranaki Cancer Society."