Taranaki Bulls fury steamrolls Bay of Plenty Steamers

The Taranaki Bulls won their match against the Bay of Plenty Steamers.

Taranaki Bulls' outside backs ran riot against Bay of Plenty in the crossover national provincial championship match in Tauranga on Sunday afternoon.

Starters Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Kini Naholo and replacement Vereniki Tikoisolomone all scored tries in the 55-28 thrashing of the Steamers.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens bagged the man-of-the-match award after his two tries and many breaks he made up the field.

Speaking after the game, he told Sky Sport he was happy with his effort.

"The goal for me at the start of the game was to try and get involved as much as possible. The two tries were just a bonus, the boys carried up front and I just finished it off."

He said there were a few sore bodies after a fast, free-flowing match, but the team has the bye next week before Otago in a fortnight in Dunedin.

"The combinations are looking good and we just got to keep getting better, that's our mindset going forward."

While Tikoisolomone bagged two tries in the second half, Taranaki fullback Stephen Perofeta was also on form.

The Blues representative slotted nine from nine off the tee in a 20-point haul.

The win puts Taranaki in a commanding position on top of the championship division with four wins from as many matches. Three out of the four results were against premiership teams.

Key to Taranaki's win was their defence deep inside the 22 when Bay of Plenty pulled phases together. Although lucky a player didn't go to the sin bin, Taranaki held up the attack on two occasions and forced Bay of Plenty back.

Taranaki's set-piece was also a strength.

Bay of Plenty had the share of territory and possession in the first half, but the visitors led 24-7 at the break.

The first try was lucky after a touch-and-go decision by the television match official. He ruled there was no knock-on by Taranaki when flanker Tom Florence was going for the ball after a stab kick through by skipper Teihorangi Walden.

The ball spilled out and Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens pounced on it in the in-goal to score his first.

Bay of Plenty captain Aidan Ross scored after a patient buildup to narrow the margin.

But it was Taranaki for the rest of the first half.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens scored his second and halfback Logan Crowley dotted down, both ran away after being put into space.

The bonus-point try came immediately after the break when Naholo burst down the sideline to score after a Perofeta run.

The fresh legs of Tikoisolomone helped him score his first try and Taranaki led 41-7.

Bay of Plenty narrowed the margin with another converted try by Sekuini Tanimo before Taranaki's Liam Blyde dotted down.

The home team scored two back-to-back tries late in the second half to Pasilio Tosi and Chase Tiatia before Tikoisolomone scored his second on the stroke of fulltime.

Bay of Plenty's Otere Black slotted four conversions.

FINAL WHISTLE: Taranaki 55 (Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens 2, Vereniki Tikoisolomone 2, Logan Crowley, Kini Naholo, Liam Blyde tries; Stephen Perofeta 7 con, 2 pen)

Bay of Plenty 28 (Aidan Ross, Sekuini Tanimo, Pasilio Tosi, Chase Tiatia tries; Otere Black 4 con).

Halftime: 24-7