Taranaki Arts Trail: Mix of fibre, jewellery, bags, and mixed media set to be popular stop

Gayleen Schrider with some of her creations.

Four artists are joining forces in this year's Taranaki Arts Trail.

A mix of fibre, jewellery, bags, and mixed media art will be on display in this year's art trail.

Gayleen Schrider, a fibre artist from Inglewood, is entering the trail for the first time this year.

"I made the decision to enter with my friend Marlene Busby. She designs and makes bespoke bags and fashion accessories like belts, glass cases and purses. We then started talking to Sally Johnson and Anne Holloway who were keen to join us. Sally specialises in recreated jewellery and Anne creates quirky, fun, prints. It's all just fallen into place really. We have four very different mediums so we're hoping it attracts a lot of visitors."

She says their art will be on display at the Egmont Village Community Centre.

"None of us has a studio and I knew Amy Taunt was using a hall as a venue. We thought that was a great idea. We chose the community centre as it's in close proximity to all of us, has easy parking and can be accessed from the main road."

A scarf she has created.

Gayleen creates textile art, primarily working with wool.

"I spin, weave and felt. I mainly create wall hangings, but I also weave and felt functional items such as scarves, bags, rugs, cushions, and ponchos."

She purchased her first loom 30 years ago.

"I grew up knitting and then I purchased a loom. I used it occasionally, but I came back to it 15 years ago. I've retired now so I have a lot of time to create things. I'm also a member of the Taranaki Fibre Association. I enjoy it, it's interesting to see what other people come up with."

Depending on the item Gayleen is creating, the process can take from a few hours to days.

"I do a lot from scratch, I spin and dye my own wools. I do a lot of dying to get the colour I want. Sometimes I get a random colour but I find a purpose for it."

A green rug Gayleen has created.

Textural wall hangings can take over 30 hours to create.

"There's a lot of yarn changes, I have to do the knots by hand. It's a slow but rewarding process. A scarf, however, I can make in three to four hours."

Gayleen says she is always working towards something.

"There's always an incentive to create. Whether it be for regional exhibitions, local galleries, or something else. There's always a reason to create and push myself with new ideas and themes."

Gayleen is creating a bag.

Gayleen says the Taranaki Arts Trail is a great way to engage with people.

"The best thing about it is the engagement and talking to people. It's an awesome event which encourages people to visit our lovely region. I think the four of us will have a wonderful time."

■ For more information, go to www.taranakiartstrail.co.nz