Swimming: CMK Stratford Flyers attend Wellington Championships

The CMK Stratford Flyers traveled to Wellington last month. Photo/ Supplied

The meet had swimmers attend from all over the North Island. The championships were long course in the Wellington Aquatic Centre.

The swimmers did well achieving medals in their best events and making finals in others.

Overall there was many long course personal best times. The CMK Stratford Flyers now start a training buildup to New Zealand Nationals in April and May.

Medals and top 10:

Isabelle Wightman 14 years: Bronze 50m backstroke, 5th 100m backstroke, 5th 50m freestyle, 5th 100m freestyle, 7th 200m freestyle, 8th 200m backstroke. Eva McGeoch 14 years: Silver 200m backstroke, bronze 100m backstroke, 4th 200m medley, 5th 200m breaststroke, 8th 800m freestyle, 10th 200m freestyle. Bailee Robertson 14 years: 4th 200m breaststroke, 5th 100m breaststroke, 6th 50m breaststroke, 9th 200m medley. Jayda Hancock 14 years: Bronze 200m breaststroke, bronze 400m medley, 4th 100m breaststroke, 5th 50m breaststroke, 8th 100m butterfly, 10th 200m medley. Jack Keller 15 years: 9th 100m breaststroke. Madi Mattock 14 years: 6th 100m breaststroke, 7th 50m breaststroke, 7th 200m backstroke, 6th 200m breaststroke. Heidi Sextus 14 years: 800m freestyle, 4th 400m freestyle, 5th 200m freestyle. Samara Agent 14 years: 6th 50m backstroke, 9th 100m butterfly, 10th 100m freestyle. Bella Keenan 13 years: 4th 400m medley.