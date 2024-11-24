Advertisement
Stratford’s new Sea Eagles club bringing softball to the community

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Softball players and coaches from Stratford, Eltham, Manaia and Hāwera gathered on Saturday, November 16 for the Aotea Tee Ball League. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Softball players and coaches from Stratford, Eltham, Manaia and Hāwera gathered on Saturday, November 16 for the Aotea Tee Ball League. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A new softball club has been formed in Stratford.

Stacey “Ace” Te Kawa started the Stratford Sea Eagles Softball Club as a way to share the sport he loves with the community.

“We moved down from Auckland and I saw there was no softball team here, so I decided to start one. I want to share the sport I love with my kids and start something local for others interested in playing.”

He said the sport is great for people of all fitness levels.

“You don’t need to be the fittest to play. It’s a really good sport for the summer.”

He said the club had joined the Aotea Tee Ball League for under-7s and under-9s, playing on Saturdays through the summer.

“The goal would be to eventually have all grades playing, from U-5s through to adults.”

On Saturday, November 16, the Sea Eagles players were at Swansea Park for a morning of games.

“We had teams from Eltham, Manaia and Hāwera playing, as well as us.”

Sea Eagles player Marlie Tupe-Grimes, 8, said she likes playing softball.

“I like when you hit the ball and run around the bases. I also like when you are on the field trying to catch the ball, too.”

Ezekiel Te Kawa, 7, said he loves the sport, but the best part is playing with his family.

“It’s fun because my sisters and friends play. It’s cool.”

Ezekiel’s sister Eliana, 9, said she likes how supportive the team is.

Their older sister Neriah, 11, said softball is a great game to play.

“The game is a lot of fun. We didn’t have a softball club in Stratford, so it is really cool to see how many people want to play.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Sea Eagles Softball Club

More information: Visit the Stratford Sea Eagles Softball Club Facebook page

