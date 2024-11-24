Softball players and coaches from Stratford, Eltham, Manaia and Hāwera gathered on Saturday, November 16 for the Aotea Tee Ball League. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A new softball club has been formed in Stratford.

Stacey “Ace” Te Kawa started the Stratford Sea Eagles Softball Club as a way to share the sport he loves with the community.

“We moved down from Auckland and I saw there was no softball team here, so I decided to start one. I want to share the sport I love with my kids and start something local for others interested in playing.”

He said the sport is great for people of all fitness levels.

“You don’t need to be the fittest to play. It’s a really good sport for the summer.”