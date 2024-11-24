He said the club had joined the Aotea Tee Ball League for under-7s and under-9s, playing on Saturdays through the summer.
“The goal would be to eventually have all grades playing, from U-5s through to adults.”
On Saturday, November 16, the Sea Eagles players were at Swansea Park for a morning of games.
“We had teams from Eltham, Manaia and Hāwera playing, as well as us.”
Sea Eagles player Marlie Tupe-Grimes, 8, said she likes playing softball.
“I like when you hit the ball and run around the bases. I also like when you are on the field trying to catch the ball, too.”
Ezekiel Te Kawa, 7, said he loves the sport, but the best part is playing with his family.
“It’s fun because my sisters and friends play. It’s cool.”
Ezekiel’s sister Eliana, 9, said she likes how supportive the team is.
Their older sister Neriah, 11, said softball is a great game to play.
“The game is a lot of fun. We didn’t have a softball club in Stratford, so it is really cool to see how many people want to play.”
The Details:
What: Stratford Sea Eagles Softball Club
More information: Visit the Stratford Sea Eagles Softball Club Facebook page