The Stratford Writers' Group enjoyed their September meeting. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The Stratford Writers' Group had an increase in numbers at the September monthly meeting.

There were six people present, and also a member the group hadn't seen for a long time.

The 10-minute exercise was Welcome Home – and the writers had fun penning tales on what the prompt meant to them.

After the exercise, the members read out their homework based on the theme A New Car.

The next meeting takes place on Thursday, October 13, at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre from 1pm. The homework subject is It Was Supposed to be Easy.