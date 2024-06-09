Too Much Soul during their Taranaki Smokefreerockquest performance. From left: Ephraim Ingram, Bryan Adams, Jack Sullivan and Jaimey Jury.

Taranaki students have put their “soul” into a recent performance.

Too Much Soul (tms) band members – Stratford High School 2024 head boy Bryan Adams, cultural leader Ephraim Ingram and Year 13 students Jaimey Jury and Jack Sullivan – performed at Taranaki Smokefreerockquest, with Adams and Ingram coming away with top awards.

Jury, who plays bass, said their band formed from having a couple of jam sessions during music class.

“We were just playing around and having fun. We decided we should make a band and that’s what we did.”

At the regional competition, they performed two original songs Showtime Fever and Too Much Soul. Drums player Sullivan said he had a great time debuting the songs to the audience.

“It was so much fun. It was me and Jaimey’s first time performing at Smokefreerockquest and we had a blast. It was so worth it.”

For pianist and rapper Ingram, the night was memorable, with the young musician receiving a best vocals award. He said he was humbled to receive the prize, especially as there were many deserving musicians.

“It was crazy that out of 16 acts, I was one of the ones to receive an award. All of the performances had good vocals and beautiful tones so I was shocked to receive the award but humbled.”

It wasn’t Ingram’s first time performing at Smokefreerockquest as he and Adams competed as solo acts a few years ago.

Jaimey Jury, Ephraim Ingram, Bryan Adams and Jack Sullivan after their Taranaki Smokefreerockquest performance.

“I performed an original piece with piano and rap and Bryan did piano and singing. I enjoyed both experiences and I did have a lot of fun.”

He said the band received plenty of positive feedback on their performance.

“We received heaps of texts that night, congratulating us and the likes. The judges even said we should put the song on Spotify and the band from Inglewood High School has asked us to play.”

While vocalist and guitar player Adams shares the same name as the famous Canadian singer-songwriter, he is more into upbeat blues than rock and roll.

“My parents just really liked the name Bryan. I get asked about it and have heard his music but it isn’t my style. I love my upbeat funk and blues sound,” Adams said.

“The thing about music though is that you can express your soul through music, music is the soul’s best friend. We can all bond and be together through music, regardless of what genre we like, it’s bilingual.”

Adams was also successful at the competition this year, receiving the other vocalist award on the night.

“I felt proud and surprised just like Ephraim.”

He wrote the two songs for the band.

“Showtime Fever is about being in a place where playing music is allowed. Too Much Soul tells the story of a musician who falls in love, gets distracted and starts to perform badly. It’s about how love can sometimes cause distractions and it’s better to focus on yourself.”

For young artists thinking of entering Smokefreerockquest, he said they should give it a go.

“You’ll have a lot of fun and everyone involved is lovely and it’s always good to try new things.”