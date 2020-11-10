Stratford Mayor praises graduates' efforts at Trade Graduation ceremony

Some of the trades graduates pictured with Mayor Neil Volzke.

Ilona Hanne is editor of the Stratford Press

Twenty Stratford District graduates of Industry Training Organisations (ITOs) were recognised at this year's Mayor's Taskforce for Jobs industry training graduation ceremony.

The ceremony, hosted by Mayor Neil Volzke, took place at the Stratford District Council chambers on Thursday, November 5.

On the evening, a large number of graduates, their families, training organisation representatives and employers were joined by Mayor Neil Volzke, deputy mayor Alan Jamieson and other councillors to celebrate their success.

Mayor Volzke said he was pleased to see "such a large crowd" present at the evening, saying it showed the value people put on the training. A message from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was played at the start of the evening, with the mayor saying the message showed the Government is serious about encouraging people to trades and training.

The mayor congratulated all graduates on their endeavours, saying they could all be very proud of the work they had put in to get their qualifications. It was the 12th year Stratford District Council had held the graduation ceremony, he said.

"It's one of the highlights on our annual calendar."

He said he hoped the graduates would encourage others to consider a trade as a career.

"When you hear politicians talking about skill shortages in NZ, they aren't talking about lawyers and accountants, it is trades that need more people."

He also praised the employers who supported the graduates.

"This is a real commitment to make. It costs money, time, and, sometimes your patience as you guide them through the process."

The benefits however, he said, outweigh the cost.

"There is nothing more rewarding than knowing you have helped someone get ahead in life."

Graduates:

New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Health Assistance) Level 3:

Angela West, Cherie Glasgow, Shaayal Prasad, Kathleen Hawe, Jean-Pierre Lubbe, Debbie Ann Imperial.

New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing Level 2:

Natasha Peck

New Zealand Certificate in Cleaning (Specialist Cleaning) Level 3:

Rashika Reenay

National Certificate in Motor Industry (Automotive Parts and Accessories Merchandising) Level 3:

Sonya Joyce

National Certificate in Motor Industry (Automotive Heavy Engineering) Levels 3 and 4:

Aiden Crawford

New Zealand Certificate in Business (First Line Management) Level 4:

Daniel Hinton

New Zealand Certificate in Dairy Livestock Husbandry Level 3 and the New Zealand Certificate in Livestock Feeding Level 3:

Sonja Taunt

National Certificate in Retail Level 3:

Megan McKinlay, Lisa Sharrock

New Zealand Certificate in Real Estate (Salesperson) Level 4:

Daniel Stieller, Shannan Sorensen

National Certificate in Aquatics (Swim and Water Safety Teacher) Level 3:

Holly Baker, Lauree Collins, Orion McGeoch, Shanika Beard