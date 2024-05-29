Members of the Stratford Kyokushin Karate club with their recently won trophies.

A Taranaki Kyokushin karate club is punching above its weight according to its lead instructor.

Elaine Rowe is 1st dan senpai of Stratford Kyokushin, as well as owning and operating it along with her husband Craig.

Rowe said last month’s trip to the 2024 MOKNZ Have A Go Kata and Kumite tournament in Whanganui was “very successful” for the club.

“Out of five fighters we got first place in two divisions and a second place in another.”

Rowe said the trip was planned as a way to give their fighters the experience of the style of competition, but she also felt the fighters were up for the challenge.

“We did very well in the Napier tournament last year, and were hoping to do just as well in this tournament.”

The competition covered two categories, kumite, which is the type of karate in which a fighter faces off against an opponent, and kata in which competitors demonstrate their skills through a detailed choreographed pattern of martial arts movements.

Rowe said it was in the kumite section the club did particularly well in at this latest competition.

Her husband Craig placed first in the men’s master division, Lylah Park, 9, placed first in the junior girls’ division and Ollie Waterson, 7, placed second in the junior boys’ division.

Nine-year-old Park said she took Kyokushin up six months ago as she wanted to try a new sport.

“I love sport and being active, and karate was a bit different to everything else. I’ve ended up loving it.”

She was “super nervous” ahead of the competition, which was her first one in the sport. but is glad she entered.

“I had my mum and dad cheering me on, and then I won first place.”

The win was unexpected, she said.

“I didn’t think I would win, but I just gave it all I had. I was so proud of myself that I ended up winning.”

The competition was tough, said Park.

“But I had senpai Elaine supporting me so I knew I could do it.”

Rowe said fighters face a lot of pressure in the competitions.

“For many of our competitors it was only their first or second competition. Just turning up and taking part is a massive achievement. It’s not easy to go out on the mat in front of a lot of people and compete.”

The students are spending the next few weeks preparing for a tournament on home ground, she said.

“We are extremely happy with our kumite wins, and will now focus on the national Kyokushin novice tournament we are hosting at the Stratford War Memorial Centre at the end of July.”

Rowe said new students are welcome at the club.

“Turn up to one of our sessions and have a go to see if you like it.”

The Details

What: Stratford Kyokushin

When: Mondays and Thursdays. 4.30-5.15pm (ages 5-7), 5.30-6.30pm (ages 8-12), 6.30-8.30pm (Ages 13+)

Where: Stratford ATC hall, 25 Fenton St, Stratford.







