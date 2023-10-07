Stratford Kyokushin members delivered pamphlets across Stratford to fundraise for next year's national novice tournament. Photo / Alyssa Smith

When Stratford Kyokushin started last year they had three members.

Now there are over 30 members and the hosting rights for a national tournament. Senpai Elaine Rowe, who took over the dojo with her husband Craig three weeks ago, says hosting a national tournament is a big step forward for the karate club.

“I contacted MOKNZ (Mas Oyama Karate New Zealand) last week. That same day I was given the all-clear to host a novice tournament in 2024. It’s an exciting move for Stratford’s club.”

The tournament will be by MOKNZ rules and is open to karate fighters who have competed in fewer than two tournaments, she says.

“It’s an opportunity for people to have a go and build up their confidence before attending other tournaments.”

She says membership is always open at Stratford Kyokushin and now is the perfect time to join to practise for the novice tournament.

“We have our junior session on a Tuesday from 5.30pm and seniors start at 6.30pm. We’re always looking for more members.”

She says while dates aren’t yet confirmed for the tournament, the karate club is already fundraising.

“We’ve done a pamphlet drop for McDonald Real Estate and delivered to houses from Flint Rd right up to Warwick Rd. It’s still early days but the more fundraising we do, the more money we can raise for this tournament.”

Fundraising will go towards operational costs including medals, hosting Hanshi and Shihan (experienced karate members) and food for the tournament.

“The judges will be volunteering their time. We want to be able to provide food and accommodation for them. If people want to help sponsor us or have ideas of how we could fundraise, I’d be grateful to hear from you.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Kyokushin

When: Junior sessions (during school term) Tuesdays, 5.30-6.30pm; Seniors, 6.30-8pm

Where: Stratford Air Training Corps building, 25 Fenton St.

Other: To help with fundraising or for more information, visit the Stratford Kyokushin Facebook page







