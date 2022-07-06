Stratford Kyokushin is looking for more members. Photo/ Supplied

A new karate club in Stratford is teaching self-defence and confidence.

Stratford Kyokushin has been operating since May, and sensei Alan Lloyd says they're looking for more members.

"I started this club as I was travelling to Inglewood. I decided to start one here for accessibility for other people in the district who want to learn karate but are unable to travel to attend a class. I'm looking for more members."

He says learning karate has a number of benefits.

"The biggest ones are learning self-defence and building confidence. It also helps to improve your mental state and teach discipline."

He says the club recently had a successful grading.

"This is for belt promotion, the students show what they have learned and how they're advancing during lessons. This was for the orange belt, which is the first one."

The club is for ages eight and older.

"I started this club to help people learn karate as cheaply as possible. As well as being accessible and eliminating the barrier of travel, I also wanted to keep the cost down so that isn't another barrier."

The details:

What: Stratford Kyokushin.

Where: Stratford Air Training Corps, 25 Fenton Street.

When: Monday and Thursday, 6pm-7.30pm.

Cost: $40 a term for juniors and $50 a term for seniors and the cost of their Gi (uniform).

For more information visit the Stratford Kyokushin Facebook page.