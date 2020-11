Adam Young brought his street stock to Avon Kindergarten. Photo/ Supplied.

A Stratford Kindergarten was visited by a street stock last month.

Avon Kindergarten was visited by street stock driver Adam Young, who brought his car for the children to see.

Adam's son Kairo attends the kindergarten. Kairo loves street stocks as does his family.

The kindergarten children were very excited and asked lots of questions and pointed out things that they noticed about the car. Having the car at Avon Kindergarten was extremely special.