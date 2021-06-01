Stratford hockey teams do their best in wet weather

The Stratford hockey teams played well over the weekend.

The CMK Stratford Prem Women faced New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB) Black in New Plymouth this week.

With nothing to lose, Stratford came out revving and were the first to score with Lara Williams intercepting an NPOB attacking hit.

NPOB didn't like that on their home turf, and came back with a few goals of their own. Stratford made the most of their attacking opportunities however, and soon racked up another with a deflection by Lara Williams off a crash ball.

The second quarter went scoreless with Stratford defending well. Stratford brought another level to the fourth quarter, typically their weakest, and managed to punch another two goals.

Kylee Perrett snuck one over the line amongst congestion, and an unscripted attacking PC option came off successfully for Alana-Ann Sharp. Final score 6-4 to NPOB. A big shift from Stratford, finishing the game dignified in comparison to the opposition. Patience and composure resulted in the team's work-ons finally materialising.

Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting Stratford B Women played Apex in conditions better suited for ducks than a game of hockey.

Stratford struggled to adapt to playing on an extremely wet turf with the ball behaving in a very different way to what they are used to. Although there was some great defence happening Stratford couldn't convert their opportunities and lost 2-0.

All men's games were rained off due to the turf flooding. The catch-up games are as follows:

Wednesday in Stratford: 7.30pm Avon Men v Northern Masters

Thursday in Stratford: 6.30pm Broadway Men v Te Kiri Rovers, 8pm Stratford Prem Men v Te Kiri Rangers.