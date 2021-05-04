Stratford Hockey: Great day of matches for club day

The Stratford Avon team played against the Te Kiri Rovers.

On Friday night and CMK Stratford Prem Women took on Hāwera.

Despite the majority of possession being Hāwera's for the first quarter, Stratford managed to keep them scoreless until late in the piece, when a few Hāwera strikers were left unmarked in the circle.

The second quarter saw Hāwera score again, this time from a PC. A similar goal to the first was then conceded by Stratford in the third quarter after an intercept and quick turnaround following an attack by Stratford.

The troops rallied together to put up a solid defence for the final quarter with no further goals scored against them, although it wasn't pretty. Stratford did put together some nice phases of play throughout the game, stringing passes together and working as a team but were unable to make any attacks on goal count. Final score 0-3 to Hāwera.

The Te Kiri Rovers started quickly putting pressure on Avon's defence in the Saturday match. A first-half onslaught that netted them three goals by halftime.

Avon to their credit found ways to absorb the pressure and start to create chances. Rhyley Coles had a sharp game at right midfield and Josh Trowbridge upfront looked dangerous, but Te Kiri's goalie pulled off three great saves. Ethan Larsen and Marcus Jackman were busy all day and Mitch Best threaded some remarkable balls forward. In the end Rovers were the well deserved 0-3 winners, but Avon will rue the chances to close the game up.

The Broadway lads got up again this weekend with another well-fought win, this time over New Plymouth Boys' High School 2nd XI. It was a tight match the whole way through with solid defensive efforts and many chances up front created from both teams. It was not until the dying minutes of the fourth quarter that the only goal of the match was scored.

A brilliant passage of passing between Ekam Singh and Josh Bland led to a superb deflection finish from the young Josh Trowbridge, which shot past the keeper into the top of the net. It was a smashing effort from all the lads to graft the win in what promises to be a very tight competition. Final score 1-0.

The Brian Darth Funeral Service Stratford prem men's team played New Plymouth Boys' High School 1st XI for the club day. It was a tight tussle from the first whistle. Boys' High are a very fast, fit team and pushed the defence with everything they had.

Boys' High managed to get a lucky touch inside Stratford's circle and scored in the second quarter. There were some outstanding passages of play, along with a huge work rate from Leslie "Moose" Longstaff. Final score 1-0 to Boys' High.

Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting Stratford B Women played Northern women in Stratford on Saturday.

The game was the final game on Stratford's Club Day which meant the team had a lot of supporters cheering them on. Stratford really rose to the occasion, playing an exceptional game, with Taylor Williams scoring two goals which drew the match 2-2 going into the final quarter.

A mammoth effort in defence allowed Georgia Payne to get a runaway and have a 1v1 with the goalie to score the winning goal for Stratford in the last three minutes. Northern had a very strong attack but just couldn't get it past goalie Demi Ward, who was named player of the day for her exceptional saves in goal. Final score Stratford 3 Northern 2.

Saturday in Stratford:

2pm Stratford Avon v Stratford Broadway, 3:30pm Stratford Prem Men v NPOB Men, 5pm Stratford Prem Women v NPOB White

Saturday in New Plymouth: 2:30pm Stratford B Women v Apex