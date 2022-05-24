Broadway Men are back on top of the Championship Men's grade ladder after a stellar performance at the weekend. Photo/ Unsplash

Broadway Men are back on top of the Championship Men's grade ladder with a 4-2 convincing win over previously first placed NPBHS 2nd XI.

It was a significant turnaround from the disappointing loss to the bottom of the table last week, with everyone in the team stepping up their performance.

Kobie Hey opened the scoring very early on with a well-taken squeeze shot in front of the goal.

David Jackson scored the 2nd goal off a PC and Brayden Sharp added another to take them up 3-1. Brooke Wyllie helped secure the win with a well-taken stroke earned by Josh Trowbridge's efforts in front of the goal.

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Agriculture Contracting Stratford B Women travelled to New Plymouth to take on Apex on Saturday.

Luckily the turf had drained enough that the game could get under way but the turf was still very wet and slippery which lead to a tough match.

Stratford attacked and defended really well but had an unfortunate run of injuries which led to an Apex goal in the second half.

The Stratford team continues to improve on the field and every player showed great character when the game was going our way. Apex won the match with a final score of 1-0.

The Stratford Avon Men played Te Kiri Rovers for the championship Challenge Trophy.

The last time the teams met it was a 2-all draw.

Avon turned up with a full team on the card. We got off to a perfect start with Greg Bland scoring within the first five minutes.

In the second quarter, Gil Sandford snuck up to the edge of the circle and had a firecracker half volley top bin shot. Rovers scored in the second quarter to make it 2-1 halftime.

Avon came back out still firing on all cylinders. Kat Strang played a brilliant game in goal. She did not look out of place at all. She controlled the defensive circle with ease.

The team wanted to keep attacking and were rewarded with another three goals. Adrian Lobb got on the scorecard with a well-executed PC.

Dean Fraser was welcomed into the club with a nice goal from the spot. The fifth goal came from someone so fast you couldn't tell who scored it.

Carl Hooker put in a star performance making Te Kiri second guess attacking the right-hand flank. Rovers managed to score in the third quarter. Avon won the match with a convincing 5-2.

After a few weeks' break, the Brian Darth Funeral Service Men's A team took the field against Te Kiri Rangers.

A fast start saw Stratford find height and width in attack and was rewarded with an early goal to Curtis Boyde and a second to Kobie Hey.

As always Rangers offered danger from long-distance turnovers and after a defensive lapse scored from the Penalty Corner to only trail by one at halftime.

Stratford again found the height and width after halftime and with two quick Anthony Boyder goals the score was 4-1 10 minutes into the second half. Some quality passing mixed with some untidy final touches stopped Stratford from adding to the score again. A solid win with some valuable lessons to take to next week's practice.

Alpha Sports Stratford Premier Women's team did not muck around coming into the Challenge Shield game versus New Plymouth Old Boys White.

In the first five minutes of the quarter, Stratford was firing and determined which resulted in scoring three goals.

First was a field goal scored by Rebecca Dearden followed closely by a drag flick in a PC from Janika Hey.

Kylee Perrett got the third goal with a beautiful dive and deflection past the goalie. The girls were showing off all the attacking skills they have been practising over the past six weeks. Throughout the second and third quarters the game slowed down slightly and the Stratford defence made some great saves and distributions back up the field.

The passing between the girls definitely improved in this game with many short sharp passes connecting through the layers. One more goal was scored in the last quarter with Libby Clement sweeping it to Lexi Maketoni who touched it into the goal on the post in a PC resulting in a 4-0 win and winning the Challenge Shield for the first time this season.

Games this week:

Saturday in Stratford - 12.30pm B Women v Te Kiri, 2.00pm Prem Men v NPBHS 1st XI, 3.30pm Broadway v Avon

Saturday in New Plymouth –5pm Prem Women v NUHC Wildcats.