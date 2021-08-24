Stratford High School: students succeeding in sports codes

From left: Cassia Tutauha (yr13, 17), Zeta Barber (yr9, 13), Pippa Waite (yr10, 14), Meika Pullman (yr9, 14), and Talanoa Fakavamoeanga (yr9, 13).

Stratford High School students are succeeding in rugby.

Students Cassia Tutauha (yr13, 17), Zeta Barber (yr9, 13), Pippa Waite (yr10, 14), Meika Pullman (yr9, 14), and Talanoa Fakavamoeanga (yr9, 13) have represented their school and Taranaki by playing in representative rugby teams.

Cassia was selected for Taranaki's Under-18 girls' team in the tournament against Whanganui and King Country in July, and Cheyanne, Meika, Pippa, Talanoa, and Zeta played in the Under-16 south team squad in the Kendra Cocksedge Cup earlier this month.

Cassia says she enjoys playing rugby.

"It's very physical and just an overall fun sport to play."

Cheyanne says it was an honour to be selected for the team.

"I just really like playing rugby and playing for Taranaki was really cool."