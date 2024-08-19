Stratford High School senior students danced the night away at their annual school ball on Saturday, August 10. Photo / Jeanette Bell

It was a night fit for gods and goddesses as Stratford High School’s senior students attended their annual school ball on Saturday, August 10.

The theme, A Night in Greece, was selected by the students, said teacher Lucy Gibbons.

“We started preparations in term one. Myself and two other staff in charge, teacher Heidi Seales and arts co-ordinator Tracey Reynolds, put out a suggestion box for the Year 12s and 13s. Once we had the top three themes, we asked them to pick the one they wanted. It was such an awesome theme to do.”

Gibbons said everyone enjoyed the night.

“It was a fantastic night full of dancing and selfies. The staff were amazing with their support as our security team. Teacher Lauren Horne and her friend Peyton made the food, which looked incredible. We’d like to thank our DJ, the photographer from Flashmob Entertainment and Jack Whitikia. Everything went great on the night. We had the help of Year 11s who made lots of props and were there helping on the night.”