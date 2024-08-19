Advertisement
Stratford High School students party like the Greeks at high school ball

Alyssa Smith
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
Stratford High School senior students danced the night away at their annual school ball on Saturday, August 10. Photo / Jeanette Bell

It was a night fit for gods and goddesses as Stratford High School’s senior students attended their annual school ball on Saturday, August 10.

The theme, A Night in Greece, was selected by the students, said teacher Lucy Gibbons.

“We started preparations in term one. Myself and two other staff in charge, teacher Heidi Seales and arts co-ordinator Tracey Reynolds, put out a suggestion box for the Year 12s and 13s. Once we had the top three themes, we asked them to pick the one they wanted. It was such an awesome theme to do.”

Gibbons said everyone enjoyed the night.

“It was a fantastic night full of dancing and selfies. The staff were amazing with their support as our security team. Teacher Lauren Horne and her friend Peyton made the food, which looked incredible. We’d like to thank our DJ, the photographer from Flashmob Entertainment and Jack Whitikia. Everything went great on the night. We had the help of Year 11s who made lots of props and were there helping on the night.”

To attend the ball, students had to meet two requirements, Gibbons said.

“They needed an 80% attendance rate and then had to have a 100% turn-in rate of work. It was a way to promote attendance and ensure our kids gave everything a go.”

Stratford High School teacher Lucille Roodbeen, who previously taught at St Joseph's School Stratford, said it was special to see her ex-students all grown up. Photo / Jeanette Bell
For teacher Lucille Roodbeen, the ball was a chance to see students she taught at her previous school.

“Before I came to Stratford High School, I taught at St Joseph’s School Stratford. I saw students I taught as 5-year-olds and senior students. It was a special opportunity to gather and see them all grown up as young adults.”

The 2024 Stratford High School ball king and queen were Bryan Adams and Mackenzie Wilson. Photo / Jeanette Bell
The king and queen were Bryan Adams and Mackenzie Wilson, with Justin Salisbury and Georgia Payne completing the court as prince and princess. The people’s choice award went to Ciara Staines-Hurley, and best dressed to the Greek theme was Alivia Kells.

Lucas Sanchez was named best dancer and Samuel Hodge and Issy Pepperell were voted cutest couple.





