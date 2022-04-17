Stratford High School Year 11 student Lara Abraham (15) shaved off her eyebrows to raise funds for the Taranaki Cancer Society.

Year 11 student Lara Abraham (15) took part in this year's Relay Your Way and to help fundraise, she decided to shave off her eyebrows.

"I've shaved off my hair before so this time I wanted to do something different so I decided to shave my eyebrows off."

Instead of shaving both eyebrows off at once, Lara shaved them one at a time.

"I had two goals, raise $350 and $650. When I raised the first goal on March 3, I shaved off the first eyebrow and I hit the second goal a week later and shaved off the other one. It made more sense to try to raise as much money as I could by setting two goals, rather than shaving them both at the same time."

In total Lara raised $1061.

"I'm very happy with how much I raised and knowing it will help people is a really good feeling."

Lara was at the high school's event and said while it was different from the traditional Relay for Life events she had attended in the past, she enjoyed it all the same.

"It was fun hanging out with my friends and supporting a good cause. While it wasn't the same, it was still good knowing we were helping the Taranaki Cancer Society continue to do the work they were doing and we had a pretty fun time at the school."