Stratford High School celebrated the success of its students with an academic assembly. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford High School students' academic achievements were celebrated with an excellence assembly.

The first academic assembly of the year took place on Wednesday, May 11.

At this assembly senior students were awarded scholar badges for their success in NCEA in 2021.

Principal Cameron Stone says it was pleasing to see that this year several students had a previous NCEA certificate upgraded.

"Students were also presented with a certificate if they received a merit or excellence grade in an individual subject. Congratulations to all our students who have achieved success and we wish you success in NCEA in 2022."

Results:

NCEA Level 1 Merit Reuben Barker, Arlo Beckett, Jaxon Bolger, Kody Carter, Kade Cooper, Amber Cox, Megan Dodunski, Hollie Eagar, Charlotte Frazier, Drew Fredrickson, Troy Gibbons, Jenna Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Matthew Jones, Megan Joubert, Xanda Kerr, Tyler Kidd, Xanthe Maketoni, Astra McVicar, Zian Nieuwoudt, Cian O'Brien, Kurtis Potroz, Peyton Powell, Kayden White. NCEA Level 1 Excellence Arabella Barber, Hannah Burroughs, Samuel Clothier, Anina Loveridge, Alexandra McGeoch, Te Awe Ngatai-Turahui, Zoe Pitcher, Heidi Sextus. NCEA Level 2 Merit Kelly Armitstead, Zoe Armitstead, Lydia Barber, Jade Cadman-Drummond, Samuel Clothier, Aimee Cook, Keisya Gunawan, Korban Johnson, Brianna Jury, Taleesha Kelsen, Elysse Kerr, Alexandra McGeoch, Jack Moser, Ashlee Reid, John Sheed. NCEA Level 2 Excellence Toni Cameron, Rebekah Hodge, Tarin Nicholls, Aidan Renshaw. NCEA Level 3 Merit Elaida Alluad, Toni Cameron, Jazmine Huston, Nancy Kirk, Kim Urbano. NCEA Level 3 Excellence Ella Hussey, Alyssa Simkin.

All of the Level 3 students plus Lydia Barber, John Sheed, Bethan Upton-Hansen, Ashlee Reid and Tarin Nicholls gained University Entrance.

NCEA Certificate Endorsements 2021

Level 1: Reuben Barker - Merit in Mathematics, Alannah Bradly - Merit in Health, Kyle Buckthought - Merit in Science, Te Otiana Gerrard - Merit in Physical Education, Tyler Kidd - Merit in Physical Education, Cian O'Brien - Merit in Science, Emily Orr - Merit in English, Brodie Pickford - Merit in Accounting, Kate Ratu - Merit in English, Olli Single - Merit in English, Amanda Stoltz - Merit in Accounting, Kody Carter - Merit in Accounting and Science, Charlotte Frazier - Merit in Art and English, Xanda Kerr - Merit in English and Science, Xanthe Maketoni - Merit in Home Economics and Physical Education, Kurtis Potroz - Merit in Accounting and Science, Peyton Powell - Merit in Accounting and Physical Education, Jaxon Bolger - Merit in Accounting, Physical Education and Science, Hollie Eagar - Merit in English, Physical Education, and Science, Matthew Jones - Merit in Accounting, Physical Education and Science, Anina Loveridge - Merit in History, Physical Education and Science, Drew Fredrickson - Merit in Science; Excellence in Accounting, Troy Gibbons - Merit in Geography and History; Excellence in Accounting, Hannah Burroughs - Merit in Home Economics and Mathematics; Excellence in English, Physical Education and Science, Arabella Barber - Merit in English History and Science; Excellence in Physical Education, Amber Cox - Merit in English, Accounting, and Science; Excellence in Home Economics, Ryan Johnson - Merit in English, History and Mathematics; Excellence in Accounting, Heidi Sextus - Merit in English, Mathematics, Science; Excellence in Physical Education and Accounting, Zoe Pitcher - Merit in English, Home Economics, Health and Science; Excellence in History.

Level 2: Kelly Armitstead - Merit in History and Home Economics; Excellence in English, Zoe Armitstead - Merit in Geography, Arlo Beckett - Merit in Accounting and Mathematics, Jade Cadman-Drummond - Merit in English and History, Samuel Clothier - Merit in Biology and English; Excellence in Chemistry, Aimee Cook - Merit in English; Excellence in Accounting, Elliott Gernhoefer - Merit in English, Keisya Gunawan - Merit in Accounting, Chemistry and English, Jenna Johnson - Merit in English, Korban Johnson - Merit in Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics; Excellence in Accounting, Megan Joubert - Merit in Art, Brianna Jury - Merit in Accounting, Elysse Kerr - Merit in English, Sereima Lum - Merit in Art and Mathematics, Alexandra McGeoch - Merit in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, Aidan Renshaw - Merit in Mathematics, Physical Education; Excellence in Physics and English, Kayden White - Merit in Biology and Mathematics.

Level 3: Elaida Alluad - Merit in Art, English History, and Mathematics - Statistics, Toni Cameron - Merit in Biology, Ella Hussey - Merit in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics – Calculus; Excellence in Fabric Technology, Taleesha Kelsen - Merit in History, Nancy Kirk - Merit in English and Fabric Technology, Tarin Nicholls - Merit in English and Physical Education, Ashlee Reid - Merit in Home Economics, John Sheed - Merit in Photography, Alyssa Simkin - Merit in History, Physical Education, Mathematics – Statistics; Excellence in Accounting, Kim Urbano - Merit in Geography and Home Economics, Bethan Upton-Hansen - Merit in Biology and History.