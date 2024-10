The Stratford Football Club had its prizegiving recently. Pictured here are some of the players with their awards. Photo / Pspmedia

The Stratford Football Club had its prizegiving recently. Pictured here are some of the players with their awards. Photo / Pspmedia

The McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC held its senior prizegiving last month.

Highlights from the football season included the Tungsten Legal Women retaining the Duchess Plate and keeper Karla Wilson being awarded Taranaki’s Golden Gloves for the women’s league.

Men’s reserve player Jamie Pretty was awarded the league’s Golden Boot for his season performance.

The president’s shield went to Paul Bright and his family. Mia Burgess won the outstanding youth award.

Results: