The Stratford Foodbank's new chairwoman, Debbie Eden, with new secretary Lynette Woollaston and treasurer Jocelyn Benefield. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The Stratford Foodbank has changed officers.

The foodbank had a morning tea celebration last week to mark the change of officers but to also highlight the work the volunteers do for the community, says new chairwoman Debbie Eden.

"I wanted to thank the people who volunteer for Foodbank and help the community. The Stratford Foodbank wouldn't function without the help of volunteers. We provide a vital service to help those in need."

Debbie takes over the chair from Diane Roberts.

"Diane is invaluable to the Stratford Foodbank and will continue volunteering."

As well as a new chair, the committee also has a new treasurer and secretary.

Jocelyn Benefield is the new treasurer, taking over from Mickie Mills, and new secretary Lynette Woollaston takes over from Gloria Corkill.

"All three of these members will still be on the committee. They have a wealth of experience and knowledge regarding Foodbank which is helpful to all of us. We have 10 other volunteers who take time out of their day to help the Stratford public."

Stratford Foodbank operates from Stratford Community House on a Tuesday morning from 10am-12pm, says Debbie.

"This is when we're here to collect donations and to provide food packages to those in need."

Debbie says all donations are received gratefully and at the moment they're looking for fresh fruit and vegetables for their packages.

"To be able to give people fresh fruit and vegetables would be nice. We know these items are costly at the moment but for people who have fruit trees or a vegetable garden and have excess amounts, we'd love to be donated these so we can provide them in our packages."

She says the annual Foodbank Drive is coming up in a few months and reminds people to hold on to their spare non-perishable food items and toiletries.

"We are always amazed by the generosity of people and what they give to us to help other people. Canned items and non-perishables are great for the Foodbank Drive and we're also appreciative of toiletries, sanitary items and toilet paper."