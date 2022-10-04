The event has been successful in previous years. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Stratford's runners and walkers are gearing up to hit Stratford's pavement for the annual Stratford Nexan Mackays Pharmacy fun run/walk event.

Stratford Runners and Walkers spokeswoman Tracy Sullivan says it is the 40th year of the Nexan series and there's plenty planned to celebrate the milestone.

"There will be a special medal for anyone who competes in at least four of six events for the Nexan series and Front Runner is sponsoring a trophy to mark 40 years to continue on through the years for the 10km run on a points-based system from the series. Subway is also sponsoring a trophy for the 5km run on a points-based system from the series."

The event, the second of six in the Nexan series, has three distances, making it suitable for all fitness levels.

"By having the different courses, the event accommodates the walkers and the runners who want to compete for prizes."

She says the Stratford event of the series will start at Stratford High School.

"The event starts at the Stratford High School stadium and will take participants through the eastern loop and down Victoria Rd. It's pretty exciting. The 2.5km course is two laps around the school field and the 5km course starts on the field, down Victoria Rd, into the eastern loop track and then out by the bridge back towards Stratford High School."

Each year there are some great prizes, says Tracy.

"We have a $50 marbles voucher for a child and the child that wins will also receive $100 for their school. There will also be spot prizes up for grabs on the day and a trophy for the fastest 10km male and female runners."

There are plenty of reasons to enter early, Tracy says, with two early-bird prizes up for grabs.

"People who enter before October 28 have the chance to win one of the prizes. We will still take registrations on the day as well."

Once the events are finished, the prizegiving will take place at Stratford High School.

"There will also be food available on the day with all of the money going back to Stratford Runners and Walkers.

This year the club plans to donate a proportion of the money raised to Team HOPE.

"Each Nexan event donates to a local charity and this year we've decided to support Team HOPE and the efforts they put in to help the community."

The Details:

What: Stratford Nexan Mackays Pharmacy fun run/walk event.

When: October 30, 10km walkers start at 9.30am and then the rest start at 10am.

Where: Stratford High School Stadium.

Registrations: click here for a chance to win an early bird prize or register on the day.