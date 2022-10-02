Left to right: Adelaide Sunman (11) Arabella Downs (10) and Harper Downs (12) came to the pool's last public session to enjoy a final dip. Photo / Ilona Hanne

It was the pool party to end all pool parties on Sunday when Stratford's TSB Pool Complex prepared to close its doors for good.

With the district's new $20 million pool complex, Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, due to open this month, Sunday was the last day the old pool was open to the public.

Kate Whareaitu, Stratford District Council's director of community services, says the decision to close at the start of the school holidays was deliberate.

"It means the school-term swimming programmes can be completed along with other bookings, then we will use the school holidays to get the new facility up and running for Term Four."

Max Barnard was enjoying one last swim on Sunday alongside his granddaughter Scarlett (10). Both are keen swimmers, with Scarlett a member of the Stratford Flyers, and Max himself coming for an early-morning swim six days a week.

Scarlett Barnard (10) and her granddad Max Barnard came to enjoy one last swim before the pool closed for good on Sunday. Photo / Ilona Hanne

"It's a solitary sport, swimming, in a way, but you get to know the other people who swim at the same time, and we have got to know each other over time."

He and his fellow 7am swimmers are known as 'Max's Mermaids', he says with a grin.

Elliane Fesili (5) said she was going to miss the slide when the pool closed on Sunday. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Elliane Fesili (5) was having lots of fun at the final pool party, and said she would miss the bright yellow slide when the pool closed.

"It's fun; you can go fast on it, and sometimes you make a big splash when you land in the water."

She hoped the new pool would have a slide, ideally in the same colour, and also "lots of floaty toys to play with".