Stratford firefighter Simon Oliver organises fundraiser for national charity

A Stratford firefighter is helping people get fit while raising funds for a national charity.

"I've been holding fitness sessions at the back of the Stratford Fire Station. The entry fee is a donation to go towards the charity. The idea is to raise funds for the charity and help others achieve their fitness goals."

Last year Simon held a fitness bootcamp to raise funds for the charity.

"I thought I would do that again but hold more sessions for people to attend."

Simon says the sessions are well supported.

"We have a few people who turn up and it would be great to have some more. Anyone is welcome.

"Exercising helps people keep fit and is a great way to deal with stress. I'm wanting to help others achieve their fitness goals by offering tips and providing a safe space to exercise."

Simon has been a serving firefighter for the past six years. Simon spent two years serving at the New Plymouth West Fire Brigade and then became a member of the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade.

"I'm retiring at the end of the month. However I'm still wanting to raise money for this great cause and I'm planning to go to this year's Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge and help out."

Simon has participated in the challenge four times. In 2016, Simon raised $14,500, $25,000 the year after and $12,500 in 2018, and $6,500 in 2020.

"Last year I came seventh in my category and I completed the climb in 22 minutes."

He says LBC is a great charity to support.

"I'm thankful to everyone who donates. Every little bit helps."