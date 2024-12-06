Stratford Eltham Rugby Sports Club's Nathan McDonald accepts the Taranaki Associated Cleaners Club Award on behalf of the sports club. Here is pictured with Zach Lewis.

Stratford Eltham Rugby Sports Club's Nathan McDonald accepts the Taranaki Associated Cleaners Club Award on behalf of the sports club. Here is pictured with Zach Lewis.

Winning the club of the year at the Taranaki Sports Awards was the perfect way to finish a successful year, said Stratford Eltham Rugby and Sports Club captain Nathan McDonald.

“The club feels very proud and privileged to have been nominated for the Club of the Year category and then to have our club name called out as the award winner is a real credit to the committee, volunteers, coaches, players, sponsors and all of our supporters.”

The awards, which took place at the Devon Hotel in New Plymouth on Friday, November 22, celebrated the best of the best across a range of sporting codes.

The club has had an increase in netball and rugby players over the year, with three out of four rugby teams making it to the finals and the premier side winning the 2024 Taranaki Premier Club rugby final.

It was the first time the club had won the title since its amalgamation in 2017. Before the merger, the Stratford club had won the title in 1971 and Eltham in 1991.