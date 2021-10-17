Stratford District Council to celebrate local trade graduates

Some of the 2020 trades graduates pictured with mayor Neil Volzke.

This November Stratford District Council (SDC) is celebrating local people who have recently completed their chosen training.

The annual trade graduation celebrations are part of the Mayors Task Force for Jobs initiative and are a chance to recognise members within the community who have recently finished their trade certificates.

Mayor Neil Volzke says this is an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and effort that goes into completing higher education or trade skills.

"Local people succeeding in their chosen field is a positive for the whole community and it's important to take the time to acknowledge them."

A trade graduation ceremony in the council chambers would normally be held to celebrate these achievements, but with the uncertainty of Covid-19 alert levels, SDC will be shining a light on graduates in a different way this year.

"Community safety is at the forefront of our decision to move away from the ceremony event. Instead we'd like to take a more personalised approach and will be organising individual presentations with our graduates and their employers. We'll also be recognising our graduates on council channels throughout the month of November."