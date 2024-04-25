Stratford District Council held its final LTP public consultation meeting at Whakaahurangi Marae on Tuesday, April 23. Photo / Ilona Hanne

It was another small group in attendance at Stratford District Council’s final Long Term Plan (LTP) consultation meeting this week.

Seven members of the public turned up to hear from elected members at Tuesday night’s meeting at Whakaahurangi Marae, bringing the total number of people attending the three LTP public consultation meetings to 19 – with one person having attended two of the meetings.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke said the attendance was notably low this year.

“The small number of people attending the public meetings has been a little disappointing.”

Volzke said talking to other mayors and leaders across the motu (nation) he felt Stratford wasn’t an outlier in the low turnout.

“This seems to be a trend in other areas as well.”

At the marae meeting, deputy mayor Min McKay took the audience through a slideshow presentation on the main points of the LTP, before opening the floor up for questions.

The status of Stratford’s Māori ward was one question members of the public were keen to get a clear answer on, something Volzke told the audience elected members also wanted.

He said he and his peers knew very little more than had been in the news over the past couple of weeks, since Local Government Minister Simeon Brown had announced his plan to bring back binding referendums on Māori ward decisions, including for any wards established without first polling residents.”

“We have received a letter, but we are waiting to get more details.”

He said Stratford fell into the category of a council that hadn’t polled residents, after elected members had voted in favour of establishing a Māori ward in May 2021, in time for the October 2022 election.

He personally supported the retention of a Māori ward, he said.

“There is undoubtedly going to be lots of discussion on this topic in coming months, but I don’t think we can have an informed discussion until the new legislation is made public.”

All elected members could do right now, he said, was give a personal answer.

The council that decided to introduce a Māori ward back in 2021, was not the same council as now he said, pointing out the 2022 local government election had resulted in five new councillors at the table, including Stratford’s first Māori ward councillor, Clive Tongaawhikau.

“I’d like to hear those answers.”

Lovey Reid asked if the councillors present would say if they would support the retention of the Māori ward.

“I’ll go first.” Councillor Ellen Hall said while she hadn’t been at the council table when the Māori ward decision had been made, she had been in the room, amongst the many who had turned up to show support for Māori wards.

“I’m really disappointed,” she said, of the Coalition Government’s decision to bring back binding referendums on the subject.

“I certainly want to see Stratford’s Māori ward stay.”

Councillor Annette Dudley said she was in favour of the ward being retained.

“I think having the Māori ward is amazing.”

It had taken the relationship with iwi to “the next level,” she said.

McKay said she was angry the decision was being taken out of council’s hands.

“We are elected to make these decisions,” she said, adding she strongly supported the retention of the ward, just as she had been a strong advocate for its establishment back in 2021.

Councillor Grant Boyde said he had voted in favour in 2021 and wanted to see the details of the legislation before he could say what he thought.

“We will certainly give feedback on it.”

Steve Beck said he also wanted to see the full legislation first.

“I’m all for democracy. But actually, if it went to a poll, I think you have nothing to worry about. I think you would win. You are selling yourselves short thinking you wouldn’t.”

He also had words of praise for Tongaawhikau.

“You definitely have the right guy. Clive is awesome, he’s humble and easy to work with.”

While Volzke was disappointed with the turnout at the meetings, he said attending a meeting was just one of several ways people could hear about the key projects and plans identified in the LTP, including drop-in sessions at the library over the past few weeks.

“There are multiple other, probably more convenient, ways people can ask questions and make comment nowadays. However, I still believe our community should be given the opportunity to express their views in person. They can still do this at the drop-in session at the Prospero Market this Saturday.”

The most important thing, he said, was that people took the next step and made a submission. As of April 24, only 16 submissions on the LTP had been received by council, he said.

“This number is nowhere near what we hope to receive. We’ve had some good discussions online and in person, so we know people have comments to make and are passionate about specific issues. But these conversations haven’t carried over to submissions yet.”

The submission process isn’t difficult, he said.

“While we do have some key topics that we’re keen to hear your views on, you don’t have to provide comments on everything.”

It isn’t just those key topics the council wanted to hear about, he added.

“I encourage people to have a say on anything related to council’s role in the community. If something matters to you, then it’s important and you should share it with us.”

