Students from Spotswood College perform a haka, Photo / Ilona Hanne

It was a day of firsts last Tuesday when the mayor and councillors were formally sworn into office during a ceremony held in Stratford District Council's chambers.

The afternoon began with an emotional pōwhiri, with representatives from Whakaahurangi Marae, Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine, Ngāti Maru, local schools, community members and whānau in attendance.

Clive Tongaawhikau entering the building at the start of the powhiri and following ceremony. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford's first Māori ward councillor, Clive Tongaawhikau, the chairman of Araukuku hapū, was one of the five new elected members to be sworn in alongside the seven returning councillors.

Wearing the cloak of Araukuku hapū during the ceremony, Clive said his wife Wharekuka, their children and many whānau and friends were present for the historical moment.

Clive and Wharekuka teach kapa haka at many local schools, and students from Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls, Stratford High School, Spotswood College and New Plymouth Girls' High joined in the celebrations on the day with waiata and haka performances.

Councillors Vaughan Jones (left), John Sandford, Grant Boyde and Clive Tongaawhikau listen to a speaker at the pōwhiri. Photo / Ilona Hanne

During the pōwhiri, speakers warned Clive his would not always be an easy role. Rukutai Wātene (Ngāti Ruanui) told him there would be fights, but they would be fights with pens, not fists.

Clive said he was ready for whatever challenges the role came with.

"I am here to represent a Māori voice, and that is me, I am here ready to do that."

Herewini Nopera from Whakaahurangi Marae said Clive did not stand alone. Photo / Ilona Hanne

There might be challenges ahead, but Clive would never be left to stand alone to face them, said Herewini Nōpera from Whakaahurangi Marae, who told elected members that he and the others present were there to be called on at any time.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke was the first to be sworn in and was all smiles as he prepared to swear in his fellow 11 elected members. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke, re-elected unopposed to return for his fifth term, was the first elected member to be sworn into office. He was sworn in by Stratford District Council CEO Sven Hanne and presented with his mayoral chains by his wife Debbie.

The first councillor to be sworn in was newcomer Steve Beck who has been elected onto the rural ward. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Neil then invited each of the 11 councillors to come forward to make and sign their declaration. The declaration can be made in either English or te reo Māori, with Clive and fellow new councillor Ellen Hall choosing to make theirs in te reo Māori.

New urban councillor Ellen Hall made her declaration in te reo Māori. Photo / Ilona Hanne

As well as Clive and Ellen, the other new councillors at the table are Annette Dudley, Mathew Watt and Steve Beck. They join re-elected councillors Min Mckay, John Sandford, Jono Erwood, Grant Boyde, Amanda Harris and Vaughan Jones.

• Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council