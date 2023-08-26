Whakaahurangi Marae in Taranaki invites community to an open hui

The hui is open to all. Photo / Alyssa Smith

All are welcome to a planned hui in the coming week, says Lovey Read, Whakaahurangi Marae secretary.

The open hui, to be held at the marae, is to update interested members of the Stratford / Whakaahurangi community on future plans for the marae, she says.

“We want to share our strategic plan for the next few years with our community. The plan is a living document, it’s not set in stone, so the hui is a chance for us to share our thoughts with the community, but also to hear from our community and ask them, are we on the right track?”

Lovey says the marae committee have already held a few meetings with various stakeholders, with any relevant feedback added in to the strategic plan.

“We want to know, are we missing something out, have we captured what Whakaahurangi marae is now, but also should be to our community, going forward? The community see things we don’t see, so we need that feedback to make sure we are on the same page and headed in the right direction.”

It’s a unique marae, she says, in that it is a community marae rather than land-based like most marae.

“I certainly don’t know of any other marae quite like this one, and to keep our community focus means we need to keep talking with the community the marae serves.”

The marae serves all of Stratford, she says, not just Māori.

“The marae can, and has, hosted and supported all sorts of community events. We’ve been the location for community vaccination drives, Covid testing facilities, a pick-up point for supplies, and during a recent water outage in much of the town, we were the water collection point for people.”

The Māori Women’s Welfare League have an office at the marae, and are available to help the community in a variety of ways, she says.

“They do lots of good things in Stratford, supporting events and helping in any way they can.”

Lovey is involved in various outreach programmes that use the marae as their base, working with local schools to support rangatahi when needed.

“Sometimes it’s about just being able to come and have a cuppa and a chat with someone here, other times they may want to learn a waiata or perhaps do some work in the maara kai (food garden).”

Te reo Māori classes are run from the marae, as are church services and other community groups are welcome to use it as a base as well. As the marae already has plenty of things like beds, plates, chairs, shower facilities etc, it can be a useful emergency accommodation point in the event of a civil defence emergency, Lovey says.

“We are set up for things like that, because we already have everything needed. We just open the doors.”

Local schools use the marae for Noho Marae (overnight stays on the marae) as part of their learning, and they aren’t the only ones, says Lovey.

“It’s not just tamariki who have enjoyed Noho Marae here. We have adults staying with various groups or businesses as well.”

The marae is also used for tangi and other family gatherings, and is always available to those who need it, she says.

“We are always here, just call us and ask.”

People are always welcome, and Lovey is keen to point out that the committee members are always happy to help guide people through any protocol if they are unsure.

“We are an open door, not a closed one. Whether you come to the marae frequently, or have only ever walked past, if you are part of this community then the marae is here for you.”

For the marae to continue truly serve the community, the strategic plan needs to capture that community voice, Lovey says.

“We have plans for things like a pā harakeke (flax garden), and to offer people the opportunity to build and care for raised garden beds here. We already have fruit trees that people can pick fruit from, and we want to know what else the community wants or needs from the marae. This open hui is a way to do that. It’s not by invitation only, it is an open invitation to anyone who is interested. Come and listen to our thoughts and be ready to share yours as well.”

The Details:

What: Open hui

When: Thursday, August 31 at 6pm

Where: Whakaahurangi Marae, Celia St, Stratford.