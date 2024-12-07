Advertisement
Stratford Christmas lights trail expands with new StrEAT Food Festival

2 mins to read
Stratford Christmas members Sierra Lawrence, Jackie Taunt, Kylee Lawrence and Gwenda Pease. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A new event will bring festive cheer to central Taranaki this holiday season.

The team behind Stratford Christmas, a town-wide lights trail in the district that started in 2021, have put together a new event this year, said committee member Sarah Potroz.

“We wanted to offer it as part of our lights trail, in the hope it’ll bring out-of-towners down to enjoy the foods then go out and see the lights.”

She said the StrEAT Food Festival will feature 18 different vendors.

“We’ll have a huge range of food trailers, [as well as] face-painting and entertainment for the kids.”

Santa will also be back in town making another guest appearance, said Potroz.

She said with a Stratford Speedway race meeting that same night and Christmas lights on until 11pm, Stratford will be the place to be on Saturday, December 14.

The community’s support of the new event has been amazing, she said.

“Stratford Speedway has been lovely enough to donate a family pass as to use for that night. We also have a community giveaway for a $20 voucher to every vendor at the festival night. Both giveaways are running on Facebook.”

The trail lights will stay on until the end of the month, giving people plenty of time to go out and see the displays, said Potroz.

“We currently have 73 houses already signed up.”

A full updated list of the houses can be viewed on the Stratford Christmas Facebook page.

The Details:

What: StrEAT Food Festival

When: Saturday, December 14, 4.30pm-8.30pm

Where: War Memorial Centre, Stratford

More information: Stratford Christmas Facebook page

