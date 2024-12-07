Stratford Christmas members Sierra Lawrence, Jackie Taunt, Kylee Lawrence and Gwenda Pease. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A new event will bring festive cheer to central Taranaki this holiday season.

The team behind Stratford Christmas, a town-wide lights trail in the district that started in 2021, have put together a new event this year, said committee member Sarah Potroz.

“We wanted to offer it as part of our lights trail, in the hope it’ll bring out-of-towners down to enjoy the foods then go out and see the lights.”

She said the StrEAT Food Festival will feature 18 different vendors.

“We’ll have a huge range of food trailers, [as well as] face-painting and entertainment for the kids.”