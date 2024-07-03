“It’s a way to diversify and show our photographs differently.”

Morton said the photographs were taken at numerous locations, which camera club members travelled to for their field trips.

“We have a lot of field trips. Our last one was visiting the gannet colony at Cape Kidnappers/Te Kauwae-a-Māui in Hawke’s Bay. We also have walkthroughs of places and other fun trips throughout the year.”

John Rowe, who joined the club in 2010, is one of the members displaying his work.

He said he enjoyed being a club member.

“The club has a great fellowship and we experience lots of cool things like field trips, workshops and speakers do come to visit.”

He said the club also ran friendly competitions.

“Each month we submit our images, which are then graded by an outside assessor. From this, we receive marks and they are totalled for the end-of-year competition. The person with the most points wins. We have different categories, like most improved or nature, for example. It’s a nice incentive to do our best with our photography.”

Morton said the club was always welcoming new members.

“We accept everyone regardless of their experience level, with the club currently having a mix of beginners to well-experienced photographers. Everyone shares their skills and is always happy to help.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Camera Club Shutterbug exhibition

When: Wednesday, July 3, to Saturday, July 27. Opening event Friday, July 5, 5-7pm

Where: The Village Gallery, 166 High St, Eltham. Open Wednesday to Saturday 10am-3pm

Other: For more information on becoming a Stratford Camera Club member, contact Sue Morton at 06 762 2780



