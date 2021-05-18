Stratford Business Association puts wellness in spotlight

Min Mckay (left) and Tracey Able spoke at the event.

The importance of keeping your life and your finances balanced was discussed at the second in a series of wellness events organised by the Stratford Business Association last week.

The event, which took place at Forgotten 43 Brewing, was one of three in the wellness series. The first covered the topic of mental wellness, and the third event will cover food and nutrition.

Financial coach Min McKay talked about the importance of looking after your financial wellbeing.

Min, who owns and operates YouChange Financial Planning and Coaching, began her presentation by congratulating the crowd of about 20 for making the time to come to the event.

"It's good to see people are taking the time out of their life to come to this. Putting a focus on all aspects of our wellness is important."

Min said people often avoid discussing their finances.

"I want people to feel comfortable discussing their finances, not always trying to avoid the subject."

Since Min's business launched in 2019 she had helped clients reduce their consumer debt by an overall total of 75 per cent, she said.

Consumer debt, outside a mortgage, is something people should always try to reduce, she said.

"Finances, and the lack of them, can impact all aspects of our life."

Everyone knows the saying "money doesn't buy happiness", she said.

"But money does bring you security and give you the ability to make choices which in turn enables you to go and do what you want to do, to choose what is important to you and what makes you feel happy."

Having financial goals helped people not only plan for their future, but also to feel more in control of their life she said.

"Every dollar you have should be accounted for - give it something to do, be it to pay bills, go into a savings plan, towards a retirement plan or for a specific purchase. Don't leave money unaccounted for - tell it where it needs to go."

Personal development coach Tracey Able also spoke at the event, explaining how important it is for people to ensure their life is balanced.

"It can be hard at times, but you need to make sure you focus on what is important for yourself. Don't let others dictate that to you."

People should all strive to be the best they can be, she said, bearing in mind everyone's idea of success is different.

"You need to know what success looks like for you, not for someone else."

Life doesn't balance by chance, and people need to work to not only get their life balanced, but to keep it that way, she said.

"Decide each day what is imperative for that day. Time is valuable, once it's gone it is gone, so you need to use your time wisely."

Learning to say no, and to mean it, is important in maintaining a good life balance, Tracey said.

"You are in the driver's seat of your own life. Not other people."