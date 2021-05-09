Satisfaction Survey chance for Stratford residents to give council feedback

The survey closes at 4.30pm on June 14.

Stratford district residents have the chance to let council know how they're doing in the annual Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Council delivers the Customer Satisfaction Survey on an annual basis, in advance of the Annual Report development to provide updates against performance measures set out in the Long Term Plan.

This year's survey reports back on the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan which comes to an end on June 30.

Chief executive Sven Hanne says the information from the survey is essential for future planning.

"It helps identify what council is doing well and where we can make improvements across our facilities, services and community involvement. We appreciate people taking the time to complete it," he says.

Everyone who completes the survey, and provides their contact details, will go in the draw to win one of five $100 Stratford Business Association vouchers.

The survey closes at 4.30pm on June 14. Complete the survey online at stratford.govt.nz or fill out the posted survey, which is expected to reach letterboxes in the coming week.